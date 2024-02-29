Motivated to sell: Price cut for Balgownie's 'Villa Carla' mansion

It's one of the Illawarra's most recognisable and expensive properties, and there have been several attempts to sell it during recent years via different agents and price-points.
'Villa Carla', the palatial Balgownie mansion of flamboyant Wollongong businessman Vito Pennimpede now has a price guide of $7.5 million.
This comes just a few months after the owner had price expectations of $10 million.
"His expectations were high, but he's motivated now," the selling agent said of the owner.
Former St George Illawarra Dragons star Trent Merrin is again active in the property market, having listed his Shellharbour home.
The four-bedroom home has a price guide of $2.3 million, and is due to be auctioned on March 2.
CoreLogic records show the 2010 premiership winning forward bought the home in 2017 for $1.3 million.
He purchased the home after his break-up with surfer Sally Fitzgibbons.
There were emotional scenes as a Keiraville home which had been in the same family for almost 70 years sold under the hammer.
The three-bedroom property is an original 1950's home, and sold for $1,291,000.
A crowd of buyers, neighbours and onlookers braved the stormy weather conditions to attend.
An Illawarra location has ranked among a list of regional NSW suburbs with the biggest difference between average house and unit values.
This revelation comes as the gap widens between house and unit values nationally.
Meanwhile, another part of the Illawarra boasts among the smallest gaps between house and unit prices throughout regional NSW.
The grim reality for many prospective home buyers in the Illawarra was laid bare recently.
"There is a generation of people who are resigned at the moment to not ever owning a home, because of the state of the market," James Ruprai from Shoalhaven City Council said.
Also, attracting or retaining key workers in the Illawarra for its established and new areas of employment, and appropriately housing them, was a key message at the Property Council's Illawarra Outlook Lunch.
Finally, don't miss the latest House of the Week. Presiding over a 2025 square metre corner parcel in the charming rural fringe of the Illawarra, this spectacular Hamptons-style family home delivers space, serenity, and sophistication.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
