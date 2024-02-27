New jury in trial of Port Kembla man accused of raping two women

Warning: Distressing content
The trial of a Port Kembla man accused of raping two young women - one at a hotel and the other in the toilet of a nightclub - has resumed after the jury was discharged after the first day.
Steve Dimeski, 24, is fighting nine charges, including four counts of sexual intercourse without consent, related to two separate incidents in 2021 and 2022.
The jury of 12 was discharged after the Crown aired the allegations at Wollongong District Court on Monday, after a juror became aware they knew a witness in the case that afternoon.
A new jury was empanelled on Tuesday morning and the case against Dimeski was again outlined.
Crown prosecutor Nerissa Keay pointed to similarities between Dimeski's alleged rapes - being that the incidents started by him seeking young women who were out in Wollongong.
The complainants do not know each other.
Dimeski was out with a friend at Bevanda Bar in Globe Lane when he began talking to a young woman, who was visiting Wollongong in June 2022, telling her he would "choose her over Taylor Swift".
It's alleged the pair kissed briefly, before Dimeski led the woman to the back of the venue and into the disabled toilet.
He allegedly became "aggressive" after the woman's friend sent her a text message, asking her is she was okay.
Dimeski allegedly grabbed the woman's phone, pulled her pants down, and penetrated her with his finger without consent.
It's alleged Dimeski turned the woman around and forced her hands onto the disabled toilet rails before he again raped her in this manner - despite her calls for him to stop.
It's further alleged Dimeski then pushed the woman to the ground and forced her to perform oral sex, while she resisted by pushing him.
After security guards knocked on the toilet door, Dimeski allegedly told the woman he would "deal with it".
He is accused of then attempting to rape her a second time. It's alleged the woman left the toilet crying and reported the incident soon after to police patrolling the area.
Dimeski is alleged to have raped a woman in a similar manner in February 2021, after he met a woman, who was visiting Wollongong, at Mr Crown.
Dimeski and the woman exchanged social media details.
She later messaged him when she and her friends returned to their Novotel hotel room, telling him her room number and that she wanted him to bring her McDonald's.
The woman later fell asleep and allegedly woke up to find Dimeski spooning her from behind.
It's alleged she said "no, no" and pushed him away as he tried to kiss her. He allegedly penetrated the woman with his finger as she continued to protest.
The woman allegedly tried to grab her phone, however, Dimeski is accused of pulling it away from her.
She then grabbed it back and fled to the hotel reception, where staff allowed her to remain behind the counter for over an hour.
Both complainants attended hospital after they were allegedly raped and received sexual assault examinations.
Defence barrister Rob Steward said Dimeski denied all charges laid against him and urged the jury to keep an open mind as the evidence is presented to them over the next two weeks.
Mr Steward said some of the "sexual activity" in the toilet was consensual, including the digital penetration and oral sex, however, denies that some of it happened at all.
As for the hotel incident, Dimeski claims he was not in the room at the time of the allegations.
Mr Steward said there were eight people in the room before Dimeski arrived with McDonald's, but left with his friends shortly after.
The jury is expected to hear from witnesses including the complainants, bar staff, hotel staff, and doctors.
