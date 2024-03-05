Sneak peek into Illawarra's police radio centre operations

Every second counts in an emergency and for Mark Bade the thrill and challenge of his job at Illawarra's police radio centre is something he's thriving on.
He's among a team of 58 people in the Illawarra Radio Operations Centre and he's at the frontline of helping police and the public during emergencies.
Not only does the centre, located in Oak Flats, take triple-0 calls for police, staff also dispatch police resources to where they are needed across one-third of NSW.
In the lead up to the centre's 100th birthday celebrations on Wednesday, March 6, Mr Bade put down the radio to talk about why he still loves the job 26 years after his first day.
"The job's good," he said. "The shift work's good, the days off midweek are good, the team work [and] working with a good group of people."
A successful day, in his eyes, is simple.
"Going home with every police officer I talk to on the radio being alive and going home to their family uninjured. At the end of the day that's what I was trained to do," Mr Bade said.
"We'll definitely always train for officer safety, it was the main part of the role."
Some radio centre workers are sworn police officers, others, like Mr Bade, are public servants.
It's a lot busier these days than we he first joined in the aftermath of the Thredbo disaster in 1997.
In the old days most triple-0 calls were made from landlines, but the introduction of mobile phones changed everything.
"You get one or two calls for each job [in the past], but now you probably get 10 or 15 for every minor incident that takes place," Mr Bade said.
The other big change for the team is the increase in mental health calls.
"Thirty per cent of our jobs are now mental health related," Mr Bade said.
The "bad jobs" have stuck with him, but in his 26 years in the role there's only been two or three that Mr Bade puts in that category.
"There was a murder/suicide of a family down at Lockhart with a couple of young kids, a pretty similar age to my kids," he said.
"That one took a bit of a toll but it's not until after. It's not till weeks and months after you sort of sit down and start to think about it."
More recently during a police pursuit, a man drove around road spikes that officers had put down.
"[He] ran into an innocent 50-year-old guy who had kids my age and [he was] dead instantly, on the spot. Just an innocent party driving down the road," he said.
"It's rewarding. A busy day is a rewarding day, I still feel it after 26 years. You still go home and think about the good jobs you've done and you probably think about where you could be doing better at what you're doing too," he said.
"You're probably as close to operational as you're going to get without wearing a uniform.
"When you tell them [police officers] you've been here for 26 years, to them it's no different wearing a uniform or not. At the end of the day you're still doing what they do every day, to a degree, just not facing it."
Prior to 1988, police communications were conducted out of Wollongong Police Station, but in April of that year the Warilla Communications Centre opened at the old police site on Lake Entrance Road.
In November 2010, Lake Illawarra Police Station opened and the communications team - then called Oak Flats Radio Operations Centre - moved into that site.
In March 2023 it was renamed Illawarra Radio Operations Centre.
Recruitment is underway for new communication officers positions at the Illawarra Radio Operations Centre. Successful new recruits undergo a 15-week paid training course.
There are five radio centres in NSW, the others are located at Newcastle, Tamworth, Sydney and Penrith.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.