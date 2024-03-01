The best things to do in the Illawarra this weekend

Get set for an action-packed autumn weekend in the Illawarra.
From airshows to motocross and Mardi Gras celebrations, find out what's on across the region on March 2 and 3 ...
Watch spectacular aerial displays overhead or get close to aircraft on the ground at this weekend's Airshows Downunder Shellharbour (formerly Wings Over Illawarra).
The Defence Force will also be there, with flyovers by the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter, C-130J Hercules and heritage aircraft from No. 100 Squadron, as well as ground displays and performances by the Air Force Band.
This year, ticket holders will also have free access to HARS.
Details: Saturday and Sunday, March 2 and 3, at Shellharbour Airport. Gates open at 9am and close at 5pm, with the flying program beginning about 10.30am each day.
Illawarra motocross legend Robbie Maddison will perform in front of a home crowd when the Freestyle Kings come to town on Saturday.
The world-class riders will be hitting heights of over 75 feet from the ground during one huge, choreographed show with pyrotechnics, fire-breathers, music, VIP experiences, and a 15-meter off-road truck jump.
Details: Saturday, March 2, at WIN Entertainment Centre. Public gates open at 5.30pm with a start time of 6.30pm.
The 46th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras will echo through the Illawarra this weekend.
On Friday, March 1, drag queens Ellawarra and Roxee Horror will host a Mardi Gras-inspired trivia night at Fairy Meadow's Fraternity Club.
On Saturday, drag queens Jayonce and Roxee Horror will take to the stage with anthems of pride at the North Gong's Lip Sync Battle. The free event starts at 6pm.
See what else is on with our guide to Mardi Gras in the illawarra here.
Illawarra residents can still register for Sunday's Great Ocean Pool Crawl and raise funds for Cancer Council NSW.
A bus will take participants from pool to pool to swim two laps at each one, starting at Coalcliff and moving along the coast to Wombarra, Austinmer, Bulli and finally Towradgi.
Stay on afterwards for lunch, entertainment, and an auction and raffle draw.
Details: Check-in at Towradgi Beach Hotel on Sunday, March 3, at 8am. Take the bus from the hotel or make your own way to Coalcliff for a 9.30am start. The swim finishes at 2.30pm, followed by a gathering at Towrdagi Beach Hotel.
Register online at doitforcancer.com.au.
The Sunset Cinema winds up on March 22, so there's only a few weeks left to enjoy the popular outdoor cinema before it packs up for another year.
This weekend's offering is Force of Nature: The Dry 2 starring Eric Bana and Jacqueline McKenzie.
The sequel to Australian film The Dry sees five women take part in a corporate hiking retreat and only four come out on the other side.
Grab a bite to eat at the His Boy Elroy food truck, a bucket of popcorn and choc-top at the snack bar and find a spot on the lawn to enjoy the movie.
Details: Gates open at 6.30pm at Wollongong Botanic Garden (Murphys Avenue entrance), with the movie starting from last night.
It's the last weekend to catch the exhibition honouring beloved local artist Ian Gentle.
Horny Sticks and Whispering Lines looks at the work of the late Illawarra artist and educator, from his sculptures, drawings, lino prints and paintings to his influence on art students and fellow artists.
The exhibition includes a short film by Clifton School of Arts president and filmmaker David Roach.
Details: Wollongong Art Gallery on Burelli Street. Open from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.
The popular autumn festival returns with everything rockabilly and vintage.
With a full day of entertainment - from rock'n'roll bands and dancing to hot rods, fashion, market stalls and a pin-up quest - the Rock n' Vintage Roll festival is all about "kustom culture", or fusing modern-day life with the soul of the 1940s and '50s.
Details: Ryan's Hotel carpark in Thirroul on Sunday, March 3, from 10am.
"Garage sale vibes with a fun twist."
That's how organisers have pitched their Port Kembla flea market, with clothes, shoes, toys, white goods, bric-a-brac and random trinkets and treasures all up for grabs.
Vintage clothing, vinyl records and local art and craft stalls are part of the mix, as well as food trucks and live music.
Register here to have your own stall or turn up to shop for a bargain.
Details: Servo Food Truck Bar on Wentworth Street on Saturday, March 2, from 11am to 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.