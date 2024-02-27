Illawarra plays Paradise as BBC murder mystery to film on our coast

The Illawarra coast will be the scene for a new BBC TV murder mystery series, with extras being called to meet at Austinmer this Wednesday.
Return to Paradise is a spinoff from the popular Death in Paradise series which was set in the Caribbean, featuring a "fish out of water detective" negotiating complex whodunnits in a perfect holiday setting.
Fittingly, this season's paradise will be the coast of the Illawarra, with multiple coastal locations including Austinmer set to play a starring role.
The series of six murder mysteries takes place in the fictional "idyllic hamlet" of Dolphin Cove, for which the Illawarra locations will provide the setting.
Casting and specific filming locations have not been revealed yet but it's understood Wollongong's northern beach suburbs will feature prominently in the series, which leans heavily on stunning landscape photography.
It's expected there will be about 12 days of filming in the Illawarra, to begin some time in March, and the BBC has been praised for giving local actors an opportunity.
Screen Illawarra has been helping organise extras for the series, with a large group of runners and outdoor recreation types asked to a "come and see" session at Austinmer's Headlands Hotel this Wednesday.
The call for extras was quickly filled over the past week, Screen Illawarra chair Nick Bolton said, with help from the organisation's database.
Bolton said the Illawarra was one of multiple NSW coastal locations that were considered.
"When a when a production gets in touch with council for a film permit, they get in touch with us as well to help with access to cars, access to crew [and] also things like all the all the trades they require," he said.
"So we've been in talks with the BBC for about probably five months there and they were looking at various locations around New South Wales.
"We had to do quite a big, you know, a lot of work in persuading that here was the best place to be - and luckily they agreed with us and have chosen the Illawarra for the majority of external shots."
Most external shots will be filmed at locations across the Illawarra, with internal scenes filmed in Sydney.
"This is an opportunity for local actors and extras to get in front of the casting directors and either get a role as an extra, or they're looking for little 50-worders as well," Bolton said.
"So it's really lovely what what the BBC is doing is giving local actors the opportunities rather than bringing people down from Sydney."
The six-episode series will follow detective Mackenzie "Mack" Clarke, an Australian who is a fast-rising "golden girl" in London's Metropolitan police, until she she has to return to Dolphin Cove where she grew up.
A paradise perhaps, but Mackenzie is not happy about it. Six years earlier she left the town - and a fiancee at the altar - and vowed not to return, so the welcome given her by locals is less than warm. Then the first murder takes place and Mack can't help but bring her skills to help solve it.
BBC head of program acquisition Sue Deeks said it would be "a treat".
"Everything we all love about Death in Paradise - the humour, the beautiful scenery, the likeable characters, the ingenious plots - now in a fabulous Australian setting," Deeks said.
"I cannot wait for BBC viewers to be introduced to Detective Mack and the good (and not so good!) folk of Dolphin Cove."
ABC head of screen Rachel Okine said the national broadcaster was thrilled to join with BBC Studios Productions Australia and Red Planet Pictures for an Australian angle on the popular series.
"Return to Paradise promises to be whip-smart, intriguing and entertaining - audiences of all ages are invited to play along to figure out whodunit, all while feeling as if they've been transported to the perfect summer holiday," she said.
Return to Paradise will air on ABC and ABC iView next year and will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.
