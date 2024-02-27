Albion Park teenagers thrilled about Australian indoor hockey call-up

Chloe Barton says it's a "pretty exciting opportunity" as she prepares to finally don the green and gold on the international stage.
The Albion Park teenager - along with fellow Illawarra talent Dylan Simmons - have been called up to represent Australia at the Big Apple tournament in the US.
The duo will board a plane on Wednesday, with the three-day competition set to begin in Philadelphia this Friday.
Barton and Simmons were elevated to their respective Aussie women's and men's development teams following strong performances at the recent National Indoor Hockey Championships.
It is the second time that Barton has been selected in an Australian representative side, but the first time that she has actually been able to don the green and gold.
Last year, the teen was called up to the national U18s Futures squad, but the team didn't get the chance to play due to unforeseen circumstances.
Now, Barton says it's a dream come true to finally get to represent Australia at the Big Apple tournament.
"It's a pretty exciting opportunity. It's a bit intimidating, being one of the younger people in the group, It's going to be a challenge," the 19-year-old told the Mercury.
"Last year, we didn't get the chance to pull on the jumper. They had a lot of challenges with coaches rolling out, so they didn't get to do anything really with us which was disappointing. But it's exciting this year that they've pushed to start up some programs and get us into some competition.
"It feels pretty surreal. I got my uniform today and it has my name on the back and my chosen number, which is pretty cool."
Barton has a hectic indoor and field hockey schedule, as she splits her time playing the two sports both in the Illawarra and Canberra.
She plays her state representative hockey for ACT.
The teen, who plays for Avondale in the Illawarra South Coast competition, said she was "pretty much born into the sport".
"Mum used to sit me in a cot on the sideline, so I've been around hockey my whole life," Barton said with a laugh.
"My mum has also played for Australia, she's been away with the Australian masters outdoor team and is going away at the end of March to the Aussie masters indoor tournament too."
Meanwhile, the Big Apple tournament presents Simmons with his first opportunity to play for Australia.
The Albion Park teen - who represents Dapto in the Illawarra/South Coast comp - has played for NSW at a national level.
Simmons first played indoor hockey about nine years ago, after being introduced to the sport through family.
"I enjoy that it's something different. It's not a mainstream sport, it's one of those games that you've got to think about a bit more, and then put it into practise," the 19-year-old said.
"It's my first chance at international exposure. It's a new experience so I'm not sure what to expect. But hopefully we can a few games and potentially take out the tournament."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.