They love the job but Illawarra's triple-zero operators say it has a dark side

Police bosses have said they are doing everything they can to support radio centre workers who say staff shortages and mental health issues are putting officers in the field at risk.
The centre, based at Oak Flats handles triple-zero calls and dispatches NSW Police officers during emergencies, but the team of 58 operates is currently operating 24/7 with seven vacancies for communication officers.
The comments come in the lead-up to the Illawarra's police radio centre 100th birthday celebrations, where police revealed the difficulties in recruiting people to work in the centre, in part due to challenges of the specialist role.
Sharday Stirton and Tracy Daniels said they love their job in Illawarra's police radio centre, but added that it comes with challenges.
"I've witnessed a lot of instances of staff facing mental health challenges because of the excessive pressure and the expectations that we have," said centre worker Ms Stirton, who has worked at the centre for 12 years.
"It is posing a risk to the mental health of the people within our centre and within the job itself. It also poses a risk to the safety of the officers in the field."
The Public Service Association supports non-sworn officers at the centre said the union had been working with police on managing the staffing issues, caused in part by the nature of the roles.
"The main issue is chronic short-staffing," PSA general secretary Stewart Little said.
"There are always huge challenges at NSW Police radio ops centres, it's an extraordinarily difficult job due to the nature of the work, they're dealing with people's lives and unfolding situations and they have to coordinate first responders, it's very stressful."
A NSW Police spokesperson said the centre was working hard to fill vacancies at the centre which had proven difficult due to the current jobs market, and the need for staff to be fully trained.
"There has been a number of vacancies across the command, which is not unique given the current employment market in NSW. With a focus on recruitment and training, there has been continued success in increasing staffing numbers across the five centres," they said.
"Over the next two months, there are current classes for new communications officers which are due to finish mid-April and the next classes commence in May."
The spokesperson underlined that measures had been put in place to support staff to make sure they were not compromised. This has included introducing Real Time Managers who take a centralised approach to calls coming into the five NSW radio ops centres. It can see calls merged across centres "to address workload and operational need".
"Officer safety is of utmost importance in the duties of a communications officer and is certainly not compromised," the police spokesperson said.
"As a Command, we encourage and communicate to communication officers and police in the field that if they feel their workloads on a channel or radio transmissions are high and becoming unmanageable, to communicate this to a ROG [Radio Operations Group] Centre supervisor who will immediately consider alternatives."
But Ms Daniels said merging channels was one of the biggest stressors. She was backed up by the union.
"The union has never supported this because of the stress it puts call operators under and as a consequence you have high levels of turnover, sick leave and workers compensation," Mr Little said.
"At times when they have staff off sick and when they are merging operator channels it places extra strain on responding officers in the field and other first responders and can even potentially affect the safety of police, and ultimately members of the public."
Ms Stirton, whose partner is a police officer, said her work is rewarding but comes with a mental health toll. She said during busy periods she feels guilty when she needs to have a toilet break and finds it difficult to access mental health measures during work time.
"It can be challenging to access the mental health clinicians that the police have during work time because of those staffing issues that we're currently facing," she said.
"We need to make ourselves available in our own time to be able to do that debriefing with mental health clinicians and stuff, which creates its own issues."
"I would hate to appear like a disgruntled employee because I'm not at all. The job itself is really wonderful, the unit here is really wonderful. There is no blame." she said.
The NSW Police spokeswoman said there are a multitude of mental health services and training, some of which is compulsory, for centre staff.
All staff have access to: mental health clinicians; dieticians; nurses; physiotherapists; strength and conditioning coaches; family support staff; injury management; and career transition staff.
"The Employee Assistance Program also provides counselling services for NSW Police officers, employees and their immediate family, with crisis counselling available 24/7," she said.
She added that regular welfare checks are conducted and a NSW Police chaplain is available in each police district and a mental health clinician is available five days a week for the Southern Region, with one onsite two days a week at the Illawarra Radio Operations Centre.
