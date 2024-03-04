Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

They love the job but Illawarra's triple-zero operators say it has a dark side

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 4 2024 - 6:13pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Radio Operations Centre staff Tracy Daniels and Sharday Stirton, with centre relieving manager Inspector Jason Harrison. Picture by Adam McLean
Illawarra Radio Operations Centre staff Tracy Daniels and Sharday Stirton, with centre relieving manager Inspector Jason Harrison. Picture by Adam McLean

Police bosses have said they are doing everything they can to support radio centre workers who say staff shortages and mental health issues are putting officers in the field at risk.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.