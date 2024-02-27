Does Port Kembla have a dog poo problem?

Port Kembla may have a dog poo problem, according to Wollongong City councillors who represent the area.
And one of them felt the suburb had too many dog beaches.
At Monday's council meeting, the updated Dogs on Beaches policy was on the table.
The update did not see any changes to the number or location of dog beaches, but just included clearer maps to better show the access limits and clearer definitions to minimise confusion over the zone boundaries.
Two Ward 3 councillors, Cr Linda Campbell and Cr Dom Figliomeni, spoke on the subject of dog beaches, and raised the issue of poo at Port Kembla.
"You've got to pick up after your dog," Cr Campbell told dog-owning ratepayers.
"There's nothing worse than your toddler walking in someone's dog poo. It's not okay - if you do the right thing ... the dogs can have a good time and so can we."
She also said Port Kembla pooch owners needed to read the signs to see what was and wasn't allowed.
"Before you go check the signs - Fisherman's Beach you're on the lead, if you want to go off-lead you got around to MM Beach," she said.
"Along with those rights that we have to enjoy those places we also have responsibilities. I encourage your dog owners to follow those, they're simple rules."
Cr Figliomeni chimed in on the dog poo debate, noting he had seen bags of the stuff left by dog owners.
"Unfortunately not everyone does the right thing and quite often we see dog poo in bags and the bags have been dropped on the footpath, on the grass verge or wherever," Cr Figliomeni said.
He felt three dog-friendly beaches in Port Kembla was one too many, and wanted to see Fisherman's Beach removed from the list.
"There's been a fair bit of community angst around Fisherman's Beach - whether they are on lead or whatever, not everyone complies with that requirement," he said.
"There's a lot of children's activity down at Fisherman's Beach [and] I would like to make Fisherman's Beach a non-dog beach."
That change could not be made at the council meeting as the review of the Dogs on Beaches policy had already taken place.
It could be discussed at the next policy review, which must occur during the next term of the council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.