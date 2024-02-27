Nothing 'personal': Shellharbour councillor's husband's committee bid knocked back

Knocking back the husband of a Shellharbour councillor from serving on the council's Aboriginal Advisory Committee was "discriminatory", a Labor councillor said.
But the councillor who moved the motion claimed it was not "personal".
Labor councillor Maree Duffy Moon's husband Mick Moon had been nominated for a position on the committee, and only needed the approval of the council at a meeting on Tuesday night.
That approval did not come, despite a previous motion accepting another candidate's nomination passed without conflict.
A proud Mumirimina man, Mr Moon had submitted his application prior to the deadline but his name was not on the list of nominees at the December council meeting.
As a result, it was ruled that his application would be considered at the February meeting.
At that Tuesday night meeting, during the discussion on her husband's nomination, Cr Duffy Moon left the chamber.
Cr Kellie Marsh moved that the council not accept Mr Moon's nomination to the committee.
"This is a really awkward one," Cr Marsh said.
"I wasn't sure until I got to the chamber which way I was going to go on this."
Labor councillor Lou Stefanovski said it was "pretty poor" to knock back Mr Moon if it was because his wife was a councillor.
"I'm kind of disappointed to be honest with you," Cr Stefanosvki said.
"Michael Moon meets the whole criteria of having the approval by us councillors to be on this advisory committee. He's local, he's passionate, he has proof of his indigenous ancestry.
"I just find it hard to believe that we could perhaps isolate him."
Cr Rob Petreski noted that some committee members approved on December had "very close relationships" with some councillors.
"You exclude somebody on the basis that their partner is a councillor when that councillor is not on the committee I think it's poor form, I think it's discriminatory, and I think in my opinion it should never be something that this council does," Cr Petreski said.
"I'm quite disappointed that we should to restrict and oppose an application from a member of the public to contribute in the voluntary capacity to one of our committees."
Cr Jacqui Graf, who seconded Cr Marsh's motion, objected to the suggestion that discrimination was a factor, but declined to state what drove her decision.
"I don't think it is appropriate or respectful to speak on personal matters concerning any particular individual in open session so I'm not going to comment further on the merits or otherwise of the application," Cr Graf said, "But I can assure you that it's not an intention to be discriminatory or not being respectful."
Cr John Davey said that in the December council meeting Labor councillors voted against the likes of Aunty Lindy Lawler and Uncle Richard Davis being on the advisory committee.
Cr Marsh stated a councillor's job was to vote on the items before them in the business paper.
"That's democracy to say yay or nay either way," Cr Marsh said.
"It doesn't have to get personal, it doesn't have to get petty. We're here to do a job and that's what we should be doing."
The final vote saw Mr Moon's nomination knocked back 5-3.
