21 again: Illawarra musician celebrates milestone birthday on February 29

A much-loved 84-year-old Illawarra musician will finally get to celebrate his 21st birthday this year.
Born in the Netherlands on February 29, 1940, Mick Berghuis' birth date is the least common in Australia - because it only comes around every four years.
After a long and interesting life teaching hundreds of Illawarra students and performing in bands, the grandfather said he didn't quite feel like a 21-year-old, but was "going pretty good for 84, sorry 21."
"I wish it had been the original 21, but it's not bad," Mr Berghuis said, after he played himself a jazzy rendition of Happy Birthday on his saxophone.
On the big day, he will be joined by some of his family for lunch to mark the 21st time his birth date has come around since his birth.
Born in The Hague, Mr Berghuis' family left the Netherlands for Australia in 1951.
After the family arrived they lived in a tent in Stuart Park.
Buying a block of land in Woonona, Mr Berghuis family continued to live in the tent until they built their home.
"When we moved into the house I was about 13, which is when I got my guitar.
"That's really all I wanted to do is play guitar."
Following in the footsteps of his father who played the traditional Dutch instrument of the accordion, Mr Berghuis began a love affair with music that has continued to this day.
Performing three nights a week with the jazz band the Belmore Basins, Mr Berghuis also spent his days teaching the art of music to students at local schools
Teaching hundreds of students including award-winning performer Nicholas Russoniello, who he proudly still has a newspaper article about hanging in his studio.
Mr Berghuis looks fondly on those years.
"I loved it, I love teaching, I'd start at about 7 in the morning and would finish at 7 in the night."
Mr Berghuis still performs every Wednesday night with the Swingaleles, a ukelele group that he has been the president of since their founding in 2013.
The Swingaleles will be having a celebration this week at the Fraternity Club in honour of the 21st birthday boy.
The celebrations will continue through the week before a party at his Woonona home on Sunday night.
Mick was recognised in 2020 with an Order of Australia for his contribution to music, telling the Mercury at the time: "I'm just doing what I enjoy doing, working with good musicians and nice people. We all share the same interest in music.
"I think I've just been lucky".
