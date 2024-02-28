Space and serenity

4 beds | 2 baths | 6 cars
Presiding over a substantial 2025 square metre corner parcel in the charming rural fringe of the Illawarra, this spectacular Hamptons-style family home delivers space, serenity, and sophistication a mere 18 minutes from Wollongong CBD.
Step inside and discover a masterpiece of contemporary design.
There is an indulgent parents' retreat, as well as an expansive living space with a wood fire. The chef's kitchen comes with a butler's pantry, shaker cabinetry and stone benchtops throughout the home.
Outside, there is an entertaining area overlooking the mineral pool and a monumental shed to store all the toys.
Although the tranquillity suggests otherwise, civilisation is surprisingly close at hand.
Dapto Public School is 4km from home, shopping, dining, and the train line are 5km away. The lovely Lake Illawarra is just 8km away.
Plentiful, prestigious, and peaceful, this immaculately maintained property is just five years young and offers both quality and quantity for the whole family to enjoy for many years to come.
