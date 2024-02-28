Asbestos delayed Beaton Park works, was found under tennis courts

Asbestos discovered underneath the tennis courts delayed construction of the new Beaton Park facilities last year, Wollongong City Council (WCC) has just revealed.
The delays, while the contaminated material was removed and disposed of, added about half a million dollars to the cost of the project, the council said.
It was one of three "unexpected finds" of asbestos detailed by the council on Wednesday - the others being the Thirroul pool intake pipe and builders' waste in a Bellambi Gully stormwater job.
Add these to the Helensburgh mountain bike track, where the council is removing tonnes of contaminated material where asbestos was brought in in the red clay used to make the jumps.
The council's general manager Greg Doyle said when the Beaton Park court were built there wasn't the same awareness or safety measures in place for asbestos management as there are today.
"While then they might have used building rubble which included asbestos-containing material to manage the soil conditions and build up a base, we wouldn't do that now," he said.
"While there had been extensive planning for this project, including a Review of Environmental Factors, none of our early investigations had pointed to the fact there was asbestos-containing material underneath a section of the old courts until demolition works started.
"What it ultimately meant was a temporary pause to works while a remediation plan was put into action, which included the removal and safe disposal of the material. This not only added a financial impact to the project, but also a potential delay to the completion of the work.
"While the final dollar value of this unexpected find will be confirmed once the project's finished, it's estimated to be around half a million dollars."
The council said it was surprised that the Thirroul intake pipe, uncovered during improvement works, was made of asbestos. It was replaced.
"According to the Australian Government's Asbestos Safety and Eradication Agency some 12.8 million tonnes of asbestos-containing material was used in Australia between 1920 and 2003," Mr Doyle said.
"It's estimated that 90 per cent of that was in cement building materials and cement water pipes.
"Our staff are trained, particularly those on worksites, in asbestos identification and handling. We have processes in place to manage sites where we know there is asbestos present, as well as sites where 'unexpected finds' crop up."
Three other projects involved asbestos but this was expected - the re-roofing of the Old Wollongong Courthouse and Bulli Rural Fire Service buildings, and the construction of the Cringila Hills mountain bike park.
But funding the Helensburgh decontamination work was going to be an ongoing problem, Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"When council has to unexpectedly reprioritise our funds to remove red clay material imported to the Helensburgh mountain bike track by the Helensburgh Off Road Cycle Club to construct the majority of the site's bike tracks, it's very tricky," Cr Bradbery said.
"It's a financial and health and safety balancing act and it will be an ongoing challenge for our city for many years to come.'
