STI shock: Illawarra cases of gonorrhoea rising faster than anywhere in NSW

Gonorrhoea cases in the Illawarra have risen faster than anywhere else in NSW over the past 10 years, according to infectious disease data, prompting a health warning from the local health district.
Acting Director of the region's Sexual Health Service Dr Alison Rutherford said there has been a concerning increase in the number of gonorrhoea cases in the past decade.
"There were 71 notifications of gonorrhoea in 2014, 310 cases in 2019 and 433 cases in 2023," she said.
This represents an increase of just under 500 per cent between 2014 and 2023; a larger percentage increase than any other NSW health district in the same period.
Diagnoses of gonorrhoea across Australia doubled in the decade, while cases across NSW went up 150 per cent in the same time.
In cities, gonorrhoea diagnoses were five times higher in 2022 than they were 10 years ago, a report from the University of Sydney found.
Also known as the clap, gonorrhoea is a sexually transmitted infection caused by bacteria and can affect the urethra, cervix, anus, throat or eyes.
Infectious diseases data shows the number of cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven rose steadily between 2014 and 2020 and then dipped in the two immediate post-pandemic years.
The then rose sharply - with a steeper trajectory than cases across the state - in 2023.
"This is a concerning increase and we are encouraging all sexually active people, particularly those who have multiple sexual partners or unprotected casual sex, to talk to their GP or visit their Sexual Health Service to be tested, even if they are not experiencing symptoms," Dr Rutherford said.
She said syphillis and chlamydia were also on the rise in this region, with 45 syphilis notifications and almost 1400 cases of chlamydia recorded in our district last year.
"If you are sexually active, it's important to use preventative measures such as condoms and dental dams, get tested regularly, and seek treatment early so you can stay healthy and protect yourself and others," she said.
Dr Rutherford said the increase in cases was likely due to young people - with those under 30 most at risk - being less likely to use condoms or be tested for STIs.
"The main thing is the testing rates have gone down a little bit and condom use is not normalised anymore," she said.
"The less testing we do, the more infections there are - so basically if you test early, then you can pick up the infections and treat them."
"It's just not normal for young people anymore to use condoms. We've got good methods of contraception now, but condoms are still a really good method of contraception as well as preventing STIs."
The steep rise in 2023 was explained by the "the COVID effect" - where there was less STI testing and probably less sex as people curbed their social interactions in the preceding years, she said.
Also of concern is the increasing number of cases in women and heterosexual couples, a trend being seen across the state and country.
"We've always seen relatively high rates among men who have sex with men, and now we're seeing an increased rate amongst heterosexual men and women," she said.
"Overall, these STIs remain more common in men but we're just seeing more and more cases in women."
In 2021, when the state and region was experiencing a decline in gonorrhea cases following the pandemic, the Illawarra Shoalhaven had the highest rate of the STI for women.
While it was still more common in men, data showed the female gonorrhoea rate in the Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD had more than doubled since 2017, while female rates in Sydney and South Eastern Sydney decreased by 20% over the same post-pandemic period.
This was a concern, Dr Rutherford said, as this could have implications for women's fertility and reproductive health, and the health of their babies.
"We're particularly concerned about the risk of congenital syphilis - we've not had any cases in the Illawarra, but we've certainly had cases of syphilis in pregnancy," she said.
"We've increased testing in pregnancy and it's just super important that we pick up cases of congenital syphilis because it's a very nasty disease and we want to make sure we don't have any cases in the Illawarra."
Dr Rutherford said STIs were largely preventable and could be effectively treated or managed in most cases.
But untreated, there are significant health risks including reproductive health issues, miscarriage and stillbirth and other harmful outcomes for pregnant people, neonatal infections, cancer, and increased risk of other infections.
"Regular sexual health check-ups are important because not all STIs have symptoms," she said.
"This means that people can have an STI and pass it onto others without knowing."
"Gonorrhoea, syphilis and chlamydia can all be passed on from a pregnant mother to her baby, so we're also keen for people of reproductive age to understand the appropriate STI prevention, testing and treatment measures."
Confidential testing for and treatment of STIs is free of charge through a bulk billing GP, or if eligible you can receive free testing at the local Aboriginal Medical Service or local Sexual Health Clinics in the District.
People diagnosed with an STI should let their sexual partners know they may have been exposed and provide information on how to get tested.
