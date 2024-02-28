Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Unanderra add name to list of first-round 2024 Bert Bampton Cup winners

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 28 2024 - 1:03pm, first published 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Unanderra Hearts have kicked off their 2024 Bampton Cup campaign in style, thrashing Gerringong 5-2 on Tuesday night. Picture by Anna Warr
The Unanderra Hearts have kicked off their 2024 Bampton Cup campaign in style, thrashing Gerringong 5-2 on Tuesday night. Picture by Anna Warr

Unanderra have issued a warning shot to their District League rivals after thrashing Gerringong 5-2 in their Bert Bampton Cup fixture on Tuesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.