Unanderra add name to list of first-round 2024 Bert Bampton Cup winners

Unanderra have issued a warning shot to their District League rivals after thrashing Gerringong 5-2 in their Bert Bampton Cup fixture on Tuesday night.
Under the watchful eye of head coach John Corbacho and featuring several new recruits, the Hearts flexed their muscles at Unanderra Oval.
Mark Picciolini scored a brace for the winners, with teammates Luke Picciolini, Luke Boersma and Mondo Kagami also finding the back of the net. Reigning Neville Arrowsmith Medallist Josh Hawker mustered two goals for the Breakers.
The result put a full stop on the opening round of this year's Bampton Cup, which is the region's largest knockout Cup football competition.
The first round featured teams from the District League and Community League.
In the other clashes, Balgownie secured a 3-0 victory over Albion Park FC; Berkeley Sports beat University of Wollongong 3-0; District League newbies Shoalhaven outclassed Bellambi 4-1; Warilla thumped Coledale 6-3; Oak Flats defeated Hill Top 6-3; and Picton sealed a 3-2 victory over Thirroul.
The next round of the Cup will see Premier League teams join the action, including defending champions Wollongong Olympic.
The second round draw is expected to be released soon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.