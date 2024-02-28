Labor fires back in Shellharbour council conflict of interest clash

Shellharbour councillors are considering an overhaul of how they appoint people to council committees, after duelling conflict of interest accusations were made at this week's council meeting.
On February 27, Shellharbour councillors voted on a motion to appoint Michael Moon as an additional community representative to the Aboriginal Advisory Committee.
The proud Mumirimina man is councillor Maree Duffy-Moon's husband and a former Labor council candidate.
He was one of two applicants to that committee who submitted applications on time last year, but was left off a list of candidates when the matter was voted on at the December council meeting.
During the discussion on Mr Moon's application this week, Cr Duffy-Moon excused herself from the chamber.
Councillor Kellie Marsh moved that council should not support Mr Moon's application; this knock-back was supported by a majority of councillors.
Cr Marsh said she did not believe Mr Moon was a suitable candidate for the committee, partly due to his relationship with Cr Duffy-Moon.
During the debate, Labor councillor Rob Petreski suggested Mr Moon was not the only community committee applicant who had "very close relationships" with elected councillors.
On Wednesday, Cr Petreski confirmed he was referring to Shane Bitschkat, who was appointed to three committees at December's vote.
Mr Bitschkat was Cr Marsh's running mate in the 2021 local government elections and the 2022 Ward A recount.
He is also Cr Marsh's landlord.
"If that is your political running mate, and you're appointing them to an advisory body for council, there must be a conflict there," Cr Petreski said.
"I wouldn't say that he would be disqualified from applying, I just think Cr Marsh should have declared that interest and she should not have voted for it."
Cr Marsh said her connection to Mr Bitschkat was declared to council staff prior to the vote and that the connection was cleared by them.
The Shellharbour Council Code of Conduct for Councillors sets out that conflicts of interest, both financial, or pecuniary, and non-pecuniary, including spousal relationships, must be declared.
Where there are significant non-pecuniary conflicts of interest, a councillor must not participate in decision making on that matter.
Mayor Chris Homer said committees should serve the community and be "apolitical".
When asked about Mr Bitschkat and other committee members who had been part of a councillor's political ambitions, he said "everyone's got a political narrative".
"Everyone's got a political notion of things, and where that comes from, but that one [with Mr Moon] was just a clear one where a councillor had to leave the room," Mayor Homer said.
"It's a husband and wife scenario, and that's really the concern."
Following the fracas, Mayor Homer said councillors and council staff would review the selection process for community representatives on advisory committees.
"We will look at perhaps a more robust vetting process," he said.
This was something that Cr Petreski and Cr Marsh agreed would be a good idea.
"There should be a disclosure section where community members disclose any potential interests or activities, that should be part of the background check as well, because council officers are not investigations, not police officers or anything like that," Cr Petreski said.
"I think we do need some more background," Cr Marsh said.
"Some more context would be really, really helpful."
