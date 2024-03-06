What are the top-ranked dual cab utes in Australia in 2024?

Hardworking Australian tradies look for every advantage to help carry the heavy load and get the job done right. More than ever, dual-cab utes are the must-have vehicle of choice for rugged dependability on the job site, with plenty of power and interior space for off-road adventures.

Here are eight of the most popular dual-cab utes on the market in 2024:

1. GWM Cannon UTE

2. Volkswagen Amarok

3. Mitsubishi Triton

4. Mazda BT-50

5. Ford Ranger Raptor

6. Nissan Navara

7. Isuzu D-Max

8. Toyota Hilux

Although a relative newcomer compared to some models on this list, the GWM Cannon Ute has changed the driving landscape in Australia almost overnight. This is a tough, smart, and stylish workhorse that isn't shy to include the latest comfort and tech features. With smart driver-assist features when on the road and brute strength off-road capability, the 2024 Cannon offers the best of all worlds. The muscle-bound contours and bold accents capture the attention. This utility vehicle is specifically designed for Australian conditions.

We felt in total control with the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that delivers 120kw of power, 3600RPM, and 400Nm of torque. This dual-cab ute is built ready to tackle rough terrain, and ready to enjoy the finer things in life. The 8-speed automatic gearbox delivered seamless acceleration/deceleration, while behind the scenes, intelligent features such as lane keep assist, active cruise control, climate control, reverse camera, and LED headlights all contribute to the 5-star ANCAP safety score. Highly recommended.

The new generation Amarok dual-cab ute makes a statement wherever it goes. The exterior has robust and confident appeal, while the interior is refined and inviting. Gone are the days when utes were sparse, minimalist vehicles without much personality. The Volkswagen Amarok flips the script, resulting in a premium vehicle that is built to handle tough love.

We enjoyed the powerful 2.3-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine. The alternative 3.0-litre twin-turbodiesel V6 was even more powerful. The Amarok also features 30 driver assist systems and loads of innovative new car technology, making it an ideal family car and a job site champion.

A well-known dual-cab ute pick-up vehicle on Australian roads, the Mitsubishi Triton is more than a new car - it's a lifestyle choice that turns ordinary drives into extraordinary adventures. Triton's toughness is legendary, and this double cab adds contemporary styling to the mix using state-of-the-art technology and comfort features. From the 18" alloy wheels to the heated leather front seats, Mitsubishi Triton gave us a road-hugging, comfortable ride.

The 2.4-litre turbocharged diesel engine delivered a peak torque of 430Nm at 2500 rpm, perfect for load-carrying cargo capacity, with a braked towing capacity of 3100kg. The Mitsubishi Triton engine has a reputation for being, smooth, quiet, and efficient, along with serious cargo capacity for outstanding all-round on-road and off-road performance.

The Mazda BT-50 is considered one of the safest dual-cab utes on the road with over 20 driver-assist technologies. In our test drive, the 1.9L 16-valve DOHC turbo diesel engine punched above its weight and delivered up to 450Nm torque in trying conditions. This double-cab auto rode strong with a great fuel economy of 7.7L/100km and offered up to 3.5 tonnes of braked towing capacity. Tech features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity are easily accessed using the visual touchscreen display, and the 5-star ANCAP safety rating and comprehensive warranty are just a few more reasons to take a Mazda BT-50 for a test drive.

Inspired by desert racing style, the Ford Ranger Raptor has been developed by the Australian design and engineering team for true Ford performance. Ford Ranger Raptor testing is undertaken in unrelenting sub-zero to +50° Celsius temperatures to ensure robust capability of the high-strength steel frame body.



The genuine alternative to single-cab automotive design, the Raptor dual-cab ute offers supportive and spirited driving for Aussie tradies on a mission. Standout features we appreciated include the reinforced chassis, new shock tower mounts, and refined rear end designed to handle punishing road conditions.

The Nissan Navara was a pleasure to drive courtesy of the intelligent technologies designed to look ahead, behind, and all around, so you can focus on the road with confidence. The designated four-wheel drive off-road technology lets you see exactly where to place your front wheels in rough terrain.



Other features we appreciated include the 2.3L twin-turbo diesel engine, 3,500kg max braked towing capacity, 1-tonne payload, intelligent emergency braking, and electronic rear differential lock.

The Isuzu D-MAX X-TERRAIN combines signature Isuzu toughness with sleek charisma for an all-in-one dual-cab deal. This is a decisive vehicle at the worksite and on city roads. The interior features have been luxuriously upgraded, such as premium leather heated seats, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto tech.



We felt in total control the moment we powered up with the 3-litre turbo-diesel engine, 4x4 terrain command system, and impressive 800mm wading depth. It's no surprise this double-cab ute comes with a 5-star ANCAP safety rating.

Billed as the ultimate dual-purpose ute, the Toyota Hilux is well known on Australian roads. These tough units are seen everywhere - on the worksite, at the beach, and in the outback. The tough exterior has been beefed up to match the expectations of the powerful 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine. The six-speed automatic transmission felt seamless, supported by front and rear ventilated disc brakes, alloy wheels, and all-terrain tyres. The sports interior is comfortable and detailed, showcasing the latest automotive tech and safety features. Definitely worth a test drive.

Additional makes and models worth checking out include LDV T60, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota Landcruiser, SsangYong Musso, and Ford Ranger Wildtrak,

What are the main dual-Cab ute considerations?

Every ute driver has their own set of essential features, but before signing off on a new vehicle in 2024, it's worth asking a few questions.

How much can it carry?

How much can it tow?

How safe is it to drive?

Can it go off road?

Does the technology make life easier?

Do 2024 dual-cab utes make good family cars?

If you have a family that likes getting out and about together, a dual cab ute is a great option. They are tough, safe, and adaptable to all road conditions, while also boasting the latest tech and comfort features. Today's utes make ideal family cars.