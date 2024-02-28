Shellharbour Airport report reveals new questions about funding stuff up

The release of a masterplan for the future of Shellharbour Airport has raised fresh questions about what Shellharbour City Council staff and councillors were doing at Gareth Ward's funding announcement that never was in September 2023.
L+R Consulting, on behalf of Shellharbour council, was working on the report delivered to council this week for at least six months.
Prior to the release of the report a market assessment was conducted in June 2023, to assess the feasibility of increased flights to Shellharbour Airport.
In September last year, Kiama MP Gareth Ward, alongside Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer and deputy mayor Kellie Marsh, announced $15.977 million in NSW government funding for the airport.
That evening it was revealed by the Mercury that this funding did not exist, and Mr Ward had misinterpreted a NSW Budget document which included already funded projects that were yet to be completed.
Also in attendance for the botched funding announcement were Shellharbour council staff.
This was despite the fact that a report on how future plans for the airport was in progress and was yet to be completed.
During the announcement, Mr Archer also told reporters that the money, which didn't exist, would be used to fund lengthening the airport runway, despite the runway already exceeding the minimum length required for national budget airlines to fly into Shellharbour, as made clear in the L+R Consulting report.
Shellharbour Labor councillor Rob Petreski, said the new report made clear that councillors and council staff were not doing their due diligence.
"Until you receive confirmation from Treasury, or from the appropriate Minister's office, that funding hasn't been awarded," he said.
"So to just turn up to a press event, without any confirmation from the government, is still not doing your due diligence."
When asked about why they were in attendance at Mr Ward's announcement, Mayor Homer said it was because he trusted Mr Ward's reading of the document.
"Gareth [Ward] handed the papers over, he swore blind it was in the budget," Mayor Homer said.
"It was an unfortunate event."
Mr Archer said he believed that the money was the result of the council's application under the Growing Regional Economies Fund, which had closed in May 2023.
"We had already done some work, to roughly know that, this is the sort of money that we needed."
Not at the funding announcement - nor invited - were other councillors, Labor and independent, a NSW government MP or Shellharbour MP Anna Watson, whose electorate abuts the Shellharbour Airport.
Mr Petreski said he was still waiting for answers on this.
"There were no answers given."
