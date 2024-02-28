Illawarra renters endure sweltering summer

For Warilla renter Lisa Marie Kantaroski, staying inside is no escape from the heat.
"It's pretty hot, it's actually cooler outside."
Over the past summer, Ms Kantaroski has been involved in a national project tracking temperatures in rentals around Australia.
Since her tracker was installed in December, nearly two thirds of the time, day and night, her fibro house has been above 25 degrees.
At most, it got to a sweltering 33 degrees inside.
These long, hot temperatures have a real impact on Ms Kantaroski.
"I lie awake for hours, I just wake up and can't sleep."
The next day, she wakes up tired and uncomfortable and the high temperatures and humidity exacerbate existing health conditions.
Unfortunately, Ms Kantaroski is not alone.
Joel Dignam, executive director of Better Renting, which is conducting the project, has seen similar figures around Australia, and said while some of the highest temperatures are in the Northern Territory and Queensland, the relative humidity in NSW means renters here are just as uncomfortable.
"When the interior of your house is more humid, you feel hotter, it's harder for your body to lose heat," he said.
"The felt temperature becomes much worse."
The data is building up a picture of the state of Australia's rental stock, as the country prepares for longer, hotter summers in the years ahead. While rental accommodation is not necessarily better or worse than owner-occupied homes, Mr Dignam pointed out that renters often have fewer options to keep themselves cool, and in a tight rental market can feel intimidated to ask for repairs.
"Some people are reluctant to ask for improvements to the property, like putting in ceiling fans or airconditioning," he said.
"People tend to end up living in worse temperatures and you have fairly few options to change those."
It's not just physical discomfort that results from higher temperatures. Ms Kantaroski said she is reluctant to invite friends over into her house, as the high humidity causes mould.
Mr Dignam said higher temperatures led to social isolation, and this was compounded for those on low incomes, who can't afford to constantly run air conditioning, if they have it.
On the other side of the city, at the Innovation Campus at the University of Wollongong, a team of students turned a old fibro cottage, much like the one where Ms Kantaroski lives in, into a sustainable and comfortable refuge, winning a prestigious global prize along the way.
The alumni of the winning team are now providing builders with sustainable materials and practices through the Sustainable Buildings Research Centre. But in lieu of an architect-designed, purpose built home, Mr Dignam are calling for minimum standards to be brought in for renters like Ms Kantaroski.
"If you are renting a property, that property should be fit to live in during summer."
After living in her home for the past 19 years, Ms Kantaroski is on the priority list to be moved into a new rental and hopes it will be cooler than the one she lives in now.
"They only give you so many choices."
