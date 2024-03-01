Appin Road safety works finally underway: humans and koalas to benefit

Developer Lendlease said work it has started on Appin Rd would help make a safe passage for koalas while improving road safety for motorists along the notorious stretch of road.
The safety measures will include a two-lane dual carriageway and a 53m-long underpass for koalas near Lendlease's Figtree Hill housing development.
It's at the busy end of Appin Rd, between the town of Appin and the outskirts of Campbelltown, an area that is set to get busier with thousands of new homes either under development or planned for the coming years.
Lendlease's Figtree Hill drew attention from koala advocates concerned about habitat destruction, and the developer entered a Voluntary Planning Agreement over mitigation measures.
The area is home to the last chlamydia-free colony of koalas in the Sydney region, the population of which has fallen to an estimated 300.
NSW has allowed the koala to become endangered, with the threat of extinction by by 2050 if the decline is not reversed.
Lendlease said it was spending $170 million on the road works project. It would include widening Appin Road from a two-lane to four-lane dual carriageway, as well as koala protections in the form of the underpass and fencing.
"The Campbelltown community has waited too long for these safety upgrades and that's why we're so pleased to finally see these works begin," Lendlease head of NSW communities Brendan O'Brien said.
"These works will mean a safer road for everyone, including wildlife and it also means that home building can start later this year."
The works have been a long time coming as the developer and the government agency Transport for NSW tried to come to an agreement about their final form.
In the meantime, koalas had been being killed in significant numbers in the years and months while these works were being finalised, rescue volunteer group WIRES said in 2023. They were dying after being hit by cars while trying to cross the increasingly busy road.
WIRES research officer Dr Colin Salter said while this was an improvement, an overpass would be better for koalas because it more closely resembled the marsupials' habitat.
"While overpasses are a significant improvement on the current situation for koalas, we don't think overpasses go far enough," Dr Salter said.
"They're not a wildlife-centred design - they're more focused on expedience and just improving traffic flows rather than providing the necessary protections for koalas."
The organisation has argued that land bridges also provide a better crossing option for koalas than the overpasses, which are like a "dark box", Dr Salter said.
Lendlease said the first phase of works also includes the installation of 5km of koala fencing along Appin Rd between Noorumba Reserve and Beulah.
