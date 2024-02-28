Police hold fears for missing 82yo Shell Cove man

Police are appealing for public assistance to find a man missing from the Illawarra.
Anthony Mintoff, aged 82, was last seen at a home on James Cook Parkway, Shell Cove, about 12.30pm Wednesday, February 28.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Anthony's welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
He is described as being bald, of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, and with a slim build.
He was driving a blue Toyota Corolla sedan with NSW registration AGR 81Z.
He is known to frequent Shellharbour shopping centre and the Windang and Warilla lawn bowling clubs.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
