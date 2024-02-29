'Better off staying home': Residents expose scary conditions inside Wollongong ED

Two women have spoken out about the "scary" conditions they witnessed inside Wollongong's emergency department last weekend, after watching their seriously ill husbands deteriorate in the waiting room.
A Horsley woman told of feeling "vulnerable and responsible" as she navigated the health system, struggling to get care for her husband who was told by their GP and paramedics that he may be fighting potentially deadly sepsis.
The first challenge was getting into the ED at all, she said, as the family's doctor warned them that it was not worth going and that they were likely to be turned away.
After later being rushed to the ED in an ambulance, the woman says the couple faced a litany of barriers that slowed down their care, and that of other patients, despite "fabulous" medical staff making their best efforts.
A second woman has also come forward after her husband arrived at the ED in an ambulance on Sunday, but was then asked to give up his bed and instead receive treatment for kidney stones on chairs in the waiting room.
She said she was left with "zero faith in the medical system" and fearing a return to the region's largest hospital, which has faced among the worst cases of bed block in NSW in recent years.
The health district said there were more than 200 ambulance arrivals and 620 presentations to the hospital at the weekend, with many people seriously unwell.
Last week, NSW Health Secretary Susan Pearce told NSW Parliament the Illawarra continues to experience a "disproportionate impact" of people stuck in hospital when they have been medically cleared but need a place in aged or disability care before they can leave.
Last year, a number of seriously sick people arriving for treatment at Wollongong Hospital climbed to its highest ever peak, with annual data showing the time spent in the emergency department also hit an all-time high.
While the NSW Health Minister Ryan Park and the local health district have made efforts to improve the flow of the hospital and free up beds for sick patients, the women said they experienced a dysfunctional health system.
The 56-year-old Horsley man began showing signs that he had an infection last Wednesday, and was treated by a GP with antibiotics but then urgently called back discuss blood tests which showed readings akin to a patient in a coma.
His wife - who has asked not to be named as her husband is still receiving treatment - says the doctor recommended they return home despite warning he was very sick.
"The GP said 'we've had reports of people going in and they've been turned away, so you're better off staying home and if anything worsens call an ambulance'," she said.
Several hours later as his fever skyrocketed, and the paramedics who arrived told him "'you know, you should be in hospital' because they thought we were probably right that he could have sepsis."
However, once he arrived at the ED on Friday night (February 23), she said there were numerous "unnecessary" delays which slowed down their care, and added to the backlog of work for staff who appeared under extreme pressure.
For instance, she said hospital procedures meant his blood tests done by the GP less than 24 hours earlier had to be repeated by the ED, delaying treatment by several hours.
"I didn't understand why they couldn't look at the blood tests we'd just had," she said.
The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District said it worked closed with primary health colleagues like GPs, but that diagnostics, including blood tests, may need to be repeated if more information is required by the treating doctors in ED.
"Pathology staff work around the clock and provide results as soon as possible," a spokesperson said.
She also described crowded and rudimentary conditions inside the waiting room, where she arrived to find her shivering husband sitting near the doorway, trying to hold up his own cannula to allow fluids put in by the paramedics to flow.
In their seventh hour of waiting, the woman made her husband a makeshift bed on the floor out of blankets left behind from other patients, with many others patients forced to do the same.
After nine hours, they were seen by a doctor.
"The doctor was fabulous, he apologised and said it's an exceptionally busy night," she said.
The man was told he would be admitted, but warned there would be no beds for some time.
Doctors have since discovered he has been infected by a "very rare bug or bacteria" that wasn't responding to normal antibiotics, and say he now needs an MRI to make sure the treatment continues working.
However, he faced a long wait in hospital to get one.
"He was referred to get this Saturday morning - an urgent MRI - but they can't do the MRI, because there's only one MRI machine, until Thursday," the woman said.
"After our experience in emergency, I didn't want anyone experiencing that and I thought, if we can get out of this bed, so they have a bed, we will do that."
"He's responding to the antibiotics, he doesn't have a high temperature anymore, so he's just in there waiting - so we thought surely he could go home to free up a bed, but they said that would mean we'd have to go through another long wait to be readmitted to get the MRI results."
The health district acknowledged the delays for MRIs, saying there was significant demand and that clinical urgency determined when a patient receives their scan.
"Following an allocation in the NSW Government 2023-24 budget, planning is underway for the installation of a second MRI machine at Wollongong Hospital," a spokesperson said.
The Horsley woman said she hoped sharing her story would help highlight the ongoing issues in the health system.
"GPs and hospitals need to be working collaboratively, there needs to be a better communication process," she said.
"It shocked me that our GP and the practice nurse said to us that 'he is a really sick man but don't bother going to ED'.
"It made me feel very vulnerable and responsible. I thought, I'm having to make sure my husband stays alive, he might become delirious and his blood tests showed he should be in a coma and his temperatures might spike. That is scary to have that responsibility."
Another woman who also spent hours in the ED with her husband - who had kidney stones - over the weekend has described how he was asked to give up his bed to make way for other sicker patients after arriving by ambulance on Sunday.
"The nurse came in and gave him a shot of morphine and then she said 'ok, I'm going to get you to the waiting room now, we need beds'," she said.
"Luckily we found a few seats that didn't have arm rests in between them so he could lay down, but his only other option was to lay on the floor."
She said her husband was called in and out of a room while he gave blood and urine samples, but then each time was sent back to the waiting room.
"I didn't think that they would send you back out there when they should be keeping an eye on you," she said.
"They had nurses walking around the waiting room at different intervals taking people's blood pressure and temperature etc, and it felt like a violation of privacy having everyone there watching you."
Like the Horsley woman, she said staff were kind and lovely, with one nurse walking around the packed waiting room making sure everyone was okay.
"It's given me zero faith in the medical system to be honest - the nurses were good, the doctor was good - but if that was the level of care that you get when you're in excruciating pain and you just want help, it left me feeling really scared," she said.
"What if something is seriously wrong with us, where are we going to end up?
"The staff, they tried their best, but with so many people in there they were overwhelmed. The system is just overwhelmed."
The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District has acknowledged the stressful experience of attending emergency in the current climate, with a spokesperson saying they "understand patients attending an ED want to be seen as quickly as possible".
"Wollongong Hospital's Emergency Department continues to experience significant demand and we acknowledge this has impacted wait times," they said.
They said all patients, arriving by ambulance or otherwise, were triaged according to their clinical urgency.
"The most unwell patients will always be seen and treated first," they said.
"Treatment may start immediately, including whilst patients are waiting to see a doctor.
"All patients who present to our ED are carefully assessed. Some patients may experience longer wait times when there are large numbers of seriously unwell patients being prioritised for emergency care."
