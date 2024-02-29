Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

'Better off staying home': Residents expose scary conditions inside Wollongong ED

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated February 29 2024 - 6:33pm, first published 6:20pm
Photos supplied by women who spent hours in the Wollongong ED on Sunday night show patients sleeping on the floor.
Two women have spoken out about the "scary" conditions they witnessed inside Wollongong's emergency department last weekend, after watching their seriously ill husbands deteriorate in the waiting room.

