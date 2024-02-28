Kiama mayor Neil Reilly takes a month off for health issues

Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly is stepping down for a month following a diagnosis of cancer late last year.
Cr Reilly announced in September last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer - understood to be caused by melanoma - for the third time.
"Now as it turns out, I am not going to die," Cr Reilly said in a mayor's letter posted to the council website in September.
"As part of a world-wide trial for cancer immunotherapy, myself and many others in my situation may live longer, happier lives where the power of the body's own immune system has been used to control and maybe eliminate cancer."
It is understood Cr Reilly took a short break last week, but the council has now announced he will take another week off and then a period of annual leave, which will include a hospital stay.
He will not return to the council until after Easter, which means he will miss the next council meeting on March 18.
"I am feeling very positive and looking forward to a break and the chance to recharge and relax. Happy Easter to you all," Cr Reilly said.
Deputy Mayor Imogen Draisma will step in as acting mayor while Cr Reilly is away.
"I know Kiama will be in safe hands with Acting Mayor Draisma at the helm during the next month," he said.
"I trust the Acting Mayor and councillors will continue this good work in my absence and very much look forward to returning to my role as Mayor on April 2."
