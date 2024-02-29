Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Vale Chicko's, the heart of Wollongong in the heart of Wollongong

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated February 29 2024 - 5:45pm, first published 5:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LaMelo Ball gained his Wollongong citizenship when he praised Chicko's. Digital composite image.
LaMelo Ball gained his Wollongong citizenship when he praised Chicko's. Digital composite image.

Chicko's Crown St, Wollongong

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.