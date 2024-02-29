Vale Chicko's, the heart of Wollongong in the heart of Wollongong

Chicko's Crown St, Wollongong
2009-March 10, 2024
It takes a special kind of chicken shop to become a landmark when it shares a street with the city's two largest stadiums.
And perhaps a special kind of city to elevate that chicken shop to the level of fame Chicko's has occupied for recent decades.
Chicko's is that chicken shop, and Wollongong is that city. At least, it has been. Come March 10, its Crown St store will be no more.
The writing was seen first on the wall, then in development plans, then on social media so we knew it was true.
Chicko's on Crown St is closing, a casualty of being a single storey building surrounded by high-rise. The returns are higher in ocean view real estate than in deep frying, so here comes another apartment block right on the site of the little-chicken-shop-that-could.
Chicko's is Wollongong's - while it may look and sound like a franchise chain, it's locally grown. Like Henny Penny in Newcastle or Noma in Copenhagen.
It has never troubled the Michelin guide judges, or the Good Food Guide judges, or any judges other than experts in hot chips. But not being a franchise means the food is largely handmade and tastier.
If you ask some people, Chicko's is Wollongong. It's our national dish, our preferred partner, our desert island disc. If there was a "Wollongong" option on a pizzeria menu, it would have crumbed Chicko's on it.
It's blue-collar food, its decor utilitarian, presented without pretension or anything remotely approaching fancy. It's sort-of cheap and certainly cheerful, like a 1am kebab you can get all day. For the diehards, March 10 looms as the darkest of days.
Famous fans? We've got 'em.
Basketballer LaMelo Ball is now a high-flying star with the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, but when he was a youngster playing for the Hawks in Wollongong, he named Chicko's as his favourite thing about the whole city. Take that, Australia's best beaches. Chicko's rulez.
I'm sure there's others, too. There's just one element that would complete the platonic ideal of a Wollongong institution: a drive-through.
But heaven help the poor souls trying to get about the city if that corner had a drive-through added to it.
"Unchanged quality and service" boats the Chicko's website. Not much has changed in more than 30 years at Chicko's, which started in 1987 in Dapto as a shop called Charcoal Chickens, selling - you guessed it - charcoal chickens.
When it opened its CBD store in 2009 a new level of fame ensued. In more recent years fried chicken became more prominent on the menu on the back of the Americana "dude food" trend. Its decor is utilitarian, and the giant salad trays remain - including that seafood stick one that someone must be buying.
Chicko's found a way to thrive during COVID lockdowns with an innovative touch-screen outdoor ordering system, the influence of which can be seen in the present-day set-up.
But it would be only a few more years before the inexorable rise of the apartments would bring it all to an end at South Beach.
Hope ruled at first, an unfounded fantasy that Chicko's could continue and at least prevent another "shop top" apartment building with empty shopfronts. But the developers would have known that whatever aspirational name they gave their architectural masterpiece, it would forever be known as the Chicko's block.
We'll soon know how Newcastle felt when its inner city had the Henny Penny ripped out of it.
To mark the solemn occasion of Chicko's passing, let's serve up five fast fact "takeaways", which for once is a good term to use.
1. Chicko's took over the site of the former Southern Crepes restaurant, itself a Wollongong icon from the days of the Charcoal Tavern and Here's Cheers.
2. The shop was praised by NBA star LaMelo Ball as his favourite thing about Wollongong, while in town in 2021 playing for the Hawks.
3. Its signage pleases grammar nerds with its proud use of an apostrophe to indicate possession. Whose shop? Chicko's. Search the website and you'll find a bonus apostrophe in chickens.
4. It reached TV screens across the world as its huge sign provided some of the backdrop for the UCI Road World Championships in 2022, as the race route went past the store.
5. Chicko's is still open at Figtree.
Unfortunately I am not among those whose culinary heart is breaking. I'm more inclined towards Lebanese charcoal for my chicken and haven't been a regular at Chicko's.
It is only now that fate makes clear what I have missed, and how I may have deprived my family. How does the Joni Mitchell song go?
Don't it always seem to go, that you don't know what you've got til it's gone.
They'll raze Chicko's shop, put up apartment block.
