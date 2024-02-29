Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Goodman vows to make Schleibs pay for Volkanovski jibe in WEC showdown

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
March 1 2024 - 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Goodman (left) has labelled opponent Mark Schleibs (right) a "delusional clown" for his jabs at Wollongong hero Alex Volkanovski (inset). Picture by Anna Warr
Sam Goodman (left) has labelled opponent Mark Schleibs (right) a "delusional clown" for his jabs at Wollongong hero Alex Volkanovski (inset). Picture by Anna Warr

He didn't need extra motivation, but Sam Goodman has promised to make upcoming opponent Mark Schleibs regret his verbal jab at Wollongong icon Alex Volkanovski.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.