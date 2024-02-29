Goodman vows to make Schleibs pay for Volkanovski jibe in WEC showdown

He didn't need extra motivation, but Sam Goodman has promised to make upcoming opponent Mark Schleibs regret his verbal jab at Wollongong icon Alex Volkanovski.
Goodman and Schleibs will meet at the WEC on March 13, their bout headlining a pay-per-view card that also features world-rated middleweight Issac Hardman and a showdown between former NRL bad boys Joey Leilua and Curtis Scott.
Schleibs has spared no effort to rile world No. 1 Goodman in the lead-up to the fight, the Victorian promising to knock out the hometown hero and scupper any chance at a potential megabout with Japanese pound-for-pound star Naoya Inoue.
Seemingly relishing his role as public enemy number one in the Gong, Schleibs took his villainy to extraordinary lengths when he took a shot at Volkanovski in the wake of his recent defeat to Ilia Topuria.
"There's another athlete from Wollongong who unfortunately got iced in two rounds...come March 13 Sam's going to get got in one," Schleibs said.
"Look Alex got dropped. He did get iced in two rounds. In one round, I'm getting Sam Goodman out of there. He's going to end up on a stretcher."
Volkanovskii's defeat ended what's roundly regarded as the finest featherweight title reign in UFC history, and one that warrants far more respect than Schleibs' jibe according to Goodman.
"I couldn't believe it, even for him," Goodman said.
"People love Volk in Wollongong, so [Schleibs] is going to get shot for that. It's going to be very, very hostile.
"For what Volk's done in the sport, I just find it outright disrespectful. He's trying to kick a bloke while he's down, who's done more than what he'll ever achieve.
"Mark could only dream of having the career Volk's had so to rag on a bloke like that, you're just looking for your five minutes of fame.
"That's all he is. He's a guy that enjoys getting his five minutes of fame, and he gets that this with this fight.
"If it didn't affect the event, I'd rather no media just so he didn't get any. He's just desperately chasing the camera.
"Taking digs at blokes who have done it all, he's just outright disrespectful. He's a delusional idiot."
Goodman says he's taken great inspiration from Volkanovski's journey from humble beginnings to becoming the best mixed martial artist on the planet.
It's something the the Albion Park product is looking to emulate in bringing Japanese megastar Naoya Inoue to Wollongong for an undisputed super-bantamweight title showdown at WIN Stadium.
It's why he's quick to label Schleibs an "absolute clown" for his attention-seeking grabs.
"You can't not draw inspiration from from a guy like Volk, just the grit he shows and how he's gone about things," Goodman said.
"It's about having that belief in yourself, belief in your team and belief in the work that you're doing. He's a massive inspiration.
"I really do want to follow in the footsteps of a guy like that, hold myself how he has throughout his journey, and be another great champion for the city of Wollongong.
"To insult a guy who's who's done so much, how could Mark Schleibs not be inspired by a guy like Volk?
"That's why I found those comments really disrespectful. He's just a clown and I get to shut him up."
Should he do so, as mandatory contender to Inoue's IBF and WBO straps, Goodman will be targeting a career-defining bout against the Japanese destroyer.
"I've got a job to in March, that's where my focus is, but if the opportunity does come, hopefully we can do it here (in Wollongong)," Goodman said.
"As a kid you dream of winning world titles. When I was growing up, Inoue was still young himself, so you don't dream of a dream of an opponent.
"Obviously you do need those sort of names on your resume, but I haven't I haven't won any of those those [world titles] yet.
"That's always been on my hit list since I was a kid, and I am chasing those world titles. [Inoue] happens to have all of them, so it's the obvious fight to take."
