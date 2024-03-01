Thirroul Thunderbirds ready to go for gruelling Julie Porter Cup test

Thirroul are embracing the underdog tag as they prepare to face Women's Premier League powerhouse Shellharbour in their Julie Porter Cup opener on Sunday.
The Julie Porter is Football South Coast's biggest women's pre-season Cup competition, signalling the unofficial start of the 2024 WPL campaign.
The competiion is named in honour of Thirroul junior and women's football trailblazer Julie Porter, who is Matilda No.20.
University of Wollongong are the reigning Cup winners.
This year's Cup kicks off on Sunday with last year's WPL league champions Woonona tackling Bulli at Ocean Park while the Thunderbirds host 2023 WPL grand final winners Shellharbour at Thomas Gibson Park.
The latter contest shapes as a tough one for Thirroul, who collected the wooden spoon in their inaugural WPL campaign.
Head coach Brad Walter has retained the core group of last year's squad, headlined by the likes of Claytyn Gehrke, Dani Blackett and Kirsten Ward, while last year's WIPL youth grade player of the year Dylan Air has been promoted to the top squad.
Grace Vaughan and Nicole Lacunza are back after missing last season due to having babies, while Thirroul's top signings include ex-Sutherland talent Kira Lechowicz and Darby Walsh from Russell Vale FC.
"Our preparation has been good. We've been training since mid-January and the numbers at training has been the best that I've ever known. The players are more keen than I've ever known," Walter told the Mercury.
"I feel like everyone who played last year now has an understanding of how tough the (WPL) competition is. And it's encouraged a lot of other players to come and want to play in the Women's Premier League."
While excited about the year ahead, Walter admitted that his side faced a tough outing against Harbour this Sunday.
"It doesn't get any tougher than playing the team that won last year's grand final," he said.
"It wasn't just that they won the grand final, but their youth grade team had success in the State Cup too. We believe that a lot of those girls will probably step up into first grade. They've also got a new coach and some changes, so they're going to be really tough.
"We expect them to be even better than what they were last year, but that's a really good challenge for us. And that's what's so good about this comp."
