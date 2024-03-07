From spectators to successful breeders

It was the early 1960s, and while they didn't realise it at the time, newlywed teenagers John and Judy Richardson were actually dipping their toes into what would be a major part of their lives for the next half a century.
"I was only 16 and John was only 18 when we got married," Judy recalled.
"We've been married 59 years in a couple of weeks.
"When we first got married, we were on a very small income and we used to walk down to Wollongong dogs. That used to be our night out. We used to go down there and watch the dogs because it didn't cost anything and that was about all we could afford on our night out.
"Apart from those nights neither John nor I had had anything to do with greyhounds before that.
"But it all started soon after that. We went to Sydney to live and we had a couple of dogs in the backyard, mucking around with them and we won a bag of kibble once and we thought we'd won the Golden Easter Egg.
"And of course, once they get in your blood, it's very hard not to have them, and John and I have now been involved for about 50 years."
Judy Richardson is one of thousands of women in the industry who we celebrate today on International Women's Day.
"I think there's more women involved now than what there was when we first started out.
"It was really a men's sport to start with but there's a lot of successful women in the sport now.
"It's easy for women to get involved in and compete on an even footing with men.
"This is a sport now where women and men don't have to spend a lot of money to get involved. But, if you happen to just get that one dog - like Billy or even just a reasonable dog now - the money that's involved in it means you can earn a really good living."
The Richardsons have had their share of good dogs along the way and had a lot of success breeding from a broodbitch called Electra Bale who was given to them by the late Paul Wheeler.
"We had quite a few successful litters out of her, and when people saw that, they started sending dogs down here to us to race.
"She was an extraordinary broodbitch. Most of Electra Bale's pups that we had won races. We did get a lot of champion dogs out of her and we won the Puppy Classic at Dapto with one of her dogs, Electric Grace.
"We had all the Electric dogs and had a lot of success and a lot of fun with them."
While they had success, nothing would compare to when Billy entered their Kanahooka kennels.
Billy to the Richardsons was Sunburnt Highway to the racing world. He started 152 times, won 51 of those and was placed in another 47.
He amassed $355,675 in earnings, but more incredible was his record in the city, winning 39 races at Wentworth Park, more than any other greyhound ever has, with the highlight coming with the $100,000 Masters Meteor victory in 2020.
"Billy just took us on a fantastic ride. We had such an unbelievable time with him. You just put him in the car and took him racing and he didn't care where he was going as long as he was in that car. You would get to Wentworth Park and he would be sound asleep. But as soon as he heard that lure... it flicked a switch.
"He just loved to chase and run but at home he would just lay around and be no trouble at all. He would still go racing if you gave him half a chance.
"We've got a very, very good lifestyle thanks to Billy."
Billy, too, is enjoying the good life. The Richardsons purchased the well-bred, unraced broodbitch Zipping Twix who had a litter of 11 pups to Billy.
"We can see his nature in a couple of these pups and they are very similar to him and what he was like as a pup," said Judy.
"We've now got 11 pups here and somebody sitting beside me [John] wants to keep them all. We'll keep them until we break them in and then go from there.
"John hasn't been well and one thing that we wanted to do, was to see Billy's pups on the ground.
"No pups will have been reared better than these pups. If they can run, they can run, if they can't well, they can't, but we'll make sure that they've had the best of everything and been broken in properly before they get there. Then we'll see what happens and if they have half the ability and attitude of Billy, they'll be all right."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
