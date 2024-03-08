Discover Marina living at idyllic Shell Cove as Warrigal unveils stage four Advertising Feature

If you're seeking a retirement worth looking forward to, look no further than our Shell Cove community village. Picture supplied

Picture this: peaceful afternoons, coastal breezes, walking on the beach with your grandchildren, watching the sunset from your balcony, or maybe you're heading down to a picturesque outdoor area for happy hour with your neighbours.

All this and more can be your everyday reality, by discovering Marina living with Warrigal Shell Cove.

Local award-winning aged care provider, Warrigal, has recently completed the fourth and final stage of their innovative over 55's community village, located just a stone's throw away from the idyllic Shell Cove coastline.



Packed with cafes, beautiful beaches and handy amenities, it has quickly become one of the most sought-after areas of the Illawarra to live in.

Beginning its construction journey in March 2022, this final release now boasts 24 luxury apartments with 1, 2, and 3-bedroom options.



Each apartment is purposely designed to capture the essence of coastal living, with a seamless blend of functional design and modern convenience as you enjoy your retirement in style and comfort. On-site, you'll find first-class amenities in a prime location.



The vibrant community hub includes its own café and cosy lounge areas to foster interaction and connection amongst your neighbours, family, and friends.



A village committee is also on hand to arrange get-togethers and outings, so you can be as involved as much or as little in the social calendar as you like.

When you're in the mood for some fresh air, you can explore the lush gardens and outdoor spaces, including a children's sensory area, community veggie garden and putting practice green, promoting well-being through both physical and mental health.



Not to mention being conveniently connected to nearby shopping centres, healthcare facilities, restaurants and entertainment venues through local transport links, ensuring easy commuting and accessibility to surrounding areas.

"This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to offering outstanding retirement lifestyle options for older people," Warrigal CEO, Jenni Hutchins said.



"Warrigal Shell Cove is more than just a home; it's a vibrant community designed to provide older people with the ability to discover meaningful connections and live their best lives.

"We had our residents' interests in mind at every step of the design process, consulting with our customers to find out what they want and need in a village that has it all. We're proud to present not just a place to live - but a complete lifestyle."

With four apartments already sold and others selling fast, the opportunity to be part of this vibrant coastal community is limited.

