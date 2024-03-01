Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Mullets in the sky above Wollongong, all for mental health research and support

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated March 1 2024 - 4:21pm, first published 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emmet Walsh gets his mullet shaped by Jesse Adams. Picture by Joel Ehsman
Emmet Walsh gets his mullet shaped by Jesse Adams. Picture by Joel Ehsman

Emmett Walsh is afraid of heights, on Friday he jumped out of a plane,

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.