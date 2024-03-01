Mullets in the sky above Wollongong, all for mental health research and support

Emmett Walsh is afraid of heights, on Friday he jumped out of a plane,
Mr Walsh is one of 14 people who got their haircut into the finest fashion, a mullet, before hopping into a plane to skydive as part of Mullets for Mental Health.
Mr Walsh is growing his mullet out for the third time and began participating after his family helped him find support for his own mental health issues.
"I bottled up all my emotions and got to a point where I didn't want to be here pretty much," Mr Walsh said.
"I was lucky I had my family, mum's really switched on."
"She knows me better than I know myself, she pushed me to get help and see a psychologist and get on the right path from there."
In 2022 in Australia, 3249 people died by suicide - an average of about nine per day.
The money raised will go towards mental health research and support services in Australia.
The leap will be part of Mr Walsh's challenge to do something uncomfortable every month.
"This is definitely the hardest one by far."
Walsh is part of the team Gong Mullet Mission which has raised more than $1500 already, with Mullets for Mental Health not set to begin until April.
Also participating in the dive is Evan Jackson, the Head of Fundraising at the Black Dog Institute who has rocked the mullet four times but never jumped out of a plane.
"I've had a pink one, a blue one, a nice casual one, but this year it's a little bit longer to add with the skydiving," Mr Jackson said.
"I'm very nervous but very excited.
"I'm glad it's a tandem otherwise I wouldn't know what I'm doing."
Mullets for Mental Health was created after Black Dog Institute noticed more people rocking the neck warmer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 3000 mullets have been grown by Mullets for Mental Health already this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.