Where you can do your bit for the Illawarra on Clean Up Australia Day

A host of community groups would love you to don some gloves and help them out on Clean Up Australia Day.
Cigarette butts, plastic food wrappers and drink containers filled the podium for top three most picked-up items last year and when the annual nationwide event hits the Illawarra on Sunday, it just might be the same again.
"Of those, chips and lolly bags were the worst offenders; these polluted our parks, sports fields and roadways which, when it rains, end up in the ocean or scattered along the beaches," Wollongong's Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"Aside from ruining the natural beauty of our city, this litter is also a major hazard for our marine and bird life."
Wollongong City Council is supporting community-hosted clean ups from Burning Palms Beach in the north, to Stream Hill in the south.
Cr Bradbery was delighted community groups, clubs, students, companies and charities threw themselves into the big clean-up.
It's all our responsibility to look after where we live," he said.
There are more than 100 registered clean-up sites within the Wollongong area. Of those, 15 are welcoming the general public to come along on the day.
Participants are asked to bring gloves, sturdy footwear and sun protection.
WOLLONGONG:
NORTHERN SUBURBS:
SOUTHERN SUBURBS:
