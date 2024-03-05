Frustration as Wollongong gym's 'ultimate glow-up' takes months not weeks

Renovations at a Wollongong CBD gym were only supposed to take two weeks, but members have been left frustrated with the gym still closed more than three months later.
Plus Fitness Wollongong shut its doors in November 2023 to move locations from Keira St to Flinders St in what they called on social media their "ultimate glow-up".
The move and renovations were only supposed to take two weeks but the gym owner said problems gaining certification for the works meant they are still closed.
Noel Eaton the owner of Plus Fitness Wollongong said the delays are out of his hands and he continues to pay $13,000 in rent each month.
"I've spent a fortune on this upgrade," Mr Eaton said.
"The delays are out of my control."
He said he'd had to spend an extra $5000 on an acoustics test and extra work had included adjusting the angle of the disabled ramps.
"Fire has been the biggest one, any change we make has to be cleared. If I could give a date I would," he said.
In the meantime Smash Factor has refurbished and opened on Plus Fitness' former site at Keira Street.
Wollongong resident Simone Hopkinson initially signed up for the gym because of its convenient location and tried to put her membership on hold after the delays.
Ms Hopkinson was only able to put her membership on hold for two weeks at a time. In the end she cancelled her membership but only after discovering the cancelling process was frustrating.
"I had to cancel in person," Ms Hopkinson said.
"Always excuses, nothing is ever their fault."
Mr Eaton said he has been keeping his hundreds of members informed by updating them on the gym's Facebook page and he is happy to put member's payments on hold if they contact the gym.
"33 per cent of my database is on hold," Mr Eaton said.
"I'm not in the business game to take money from people."
A new member of the gym, who did not want to be named, joined in early February and was told by staff the gym was "just about to be open".
"I'm starting to realise they just said what they said so they could sign me up," she said.
When the new member asked to cancel she was informed that she would have to pay one month's worth of fees despite being unable to use the gym.
Plus Fitness has a cancellation fee for those who have not been with the gym for a "minimum term".
"I didn't think I'd have to read the agreement too thoroughly. I just thought they would take care of their members," she said.
Another former member cancelled their membership describing the consistent updates from the gym as "false hope".
In their most recent update on Facebook, the gym says that "factors outside of our direct influence" could keep the gym closed for up to another 10 days.
Mr Eaton was unable to give the Mercury a date for when the gym would reopen.
The Plus Fitness terms and conditions state that a gym may continue to charge if closed for longer than 30 days if it is "being refurbished or relocated" and the member decides to use a different gym.
They also state that members can access to all the franchise locations including Corrimal or Thirroul. Where members are unable to access those locations the terms state that membership will be put on hold for no cost.
