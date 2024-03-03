Man, 84, left with head injuries after being struck by car in Picton

Police are appealing for the public's help after an elderly pedestrian was seriously injured following being struck by a car in Picton.
Emergency services responded to reports a man had been hit by a car at the Old Hume Highway at Picton about 6.20am on Friday, March 1.
Police arrived to find an 84-year-old man had been hit by a Toyota Camry sedan, prompting calls for dashcam footage of the crash.
The man was treated by paramedics for serious chest and head injuries before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The driver of the Toyota, a 60-year-old woman, was uninjured.
Police established a crime scene and are investigating the cause of the crash.
As inquiries continue, police encourage anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash to contact Camden police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
