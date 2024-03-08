The best things to do in the Illawarra this weekend

Two family friendly music festivals, a big brewery bash, Sunday markets and more.
Here's your guide to what's on across the region on Saturday and Sunday, March 9-10.
Thousands of people will flock to the streets, parks, cafes and venues of Kiama for a massive three days of live performances.
This year's iconic jazz and blues fest will feature 56 bands/artists across 34 locations.
Details: Friday to Sunday in Kiama, Minnamurra and Jamberoo. Click here for the program.
Saturday's Great Illawarra Walk is a 40-kilometre trek from Shellharbour to Austinmer but for the first time, it will include the KidsWish Blue Mile, a short stretch from Belmore Basin to Stuart Park for children, people with disability and others wanting an easier walk.
The KidsWish Blue Mile begins at 11am and ends with fun activities and food at Stuart Park.
Details: For more information or to register for the full walk or the Blue Mile, visit greatillawarrawalk.com.
Try out the newly opened Smash Factor Indoor Golf & Bar, a cool golf cave in a converted Wollongong warehouse.
There's six state-of-the-art golfing simulator bays - all painted in dark tones - for groups or individuals to have a swing.
The venue is licensed and has three drops from Fairy Meadow brewery Principle Brewing on tap.
Details: Smash Golf, 85 Keira St, Wollongong
Head to Wollongong Art Gallery for the official opening of the city's latest exhibition, Landscape Tells the Way: Illawarra.
It features the work of 13 artists - including Amanda Penrose Hart, Elisabeth Cummings, Euan Macleod, Riste Andrievski, Reg Mombassa and Suzanne Archer - who each share their unique take on the local landscape.
A free event, with light refreshments provided.
Details: Wollongong Art Gallery, Burelli Street, Saturday at 1.30pm.
Spy caper Argylle starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Elly Conway is showing at the Sunset Cinema on Saturday night.
Grab a bite to eat at the His Boy Elroy food truck, a bucket of popcorn or choc-top at the snack bar and find a spot on the lawn to enjoy the film.
Details: Gates open at 6.30pm at Wollongong Botanic Garden (Murphys Avenue entrance), with the movie starting from last light.
It's been four years since Brendan Dowd and Stephen House turned a dilapidated heritage building into trendy brewery Resin and their throwing a party to celebrate.
The live music cranks up from 6pm, but the food, drinks, games and prizes will be in full swing all day.
Details: Resin Brewing, 8 Station St, Bulli, all day Saturday.
More information here.
The travelling music festival arrives in North Wollongong on Sunday.
Leading the line-up is UK singer-songwriter James Bay, followed by Aussie artists Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts, Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander and Mia Wray.
As well as cruisy music, festivalgoers can enjoy family friendly activities, food trucks and a pop-up bar.
Details: Stuart Park, Sunday. Tickets here.
It's market day at Bulli on Sunday and that means dozens of boutique stalls offering handcrafted goods, street food, coffee, pastries and more.
Enjoy live music, wine and gin sampling, as well as pony rides, a facepainter and a sand pit for the kids.
The local men's shed manages the public car parking areas and appreciates a gold coin donation if you are able to donate.
Details: Bulli Showground, 9am to 2pm. More information here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.