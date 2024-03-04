Check out the new kids playground at Kiama's Hindmarsh Park

Kids in Kiama will get a new playground come the October school holidays.
Kiama Municipal Council is spending $4.5 million to upgrade the playground in Hindmarsh Park.
In about eight months, youngsters will be able to play on swings, ropes, towers and walkways, built by Growth Civil Landscapes.
The playground will be the final stage of a three-stage project
The first, which is already completed, was the upgrade of the footpath along Collins Street.
This will be followed by improvements to the Orry Kelly stage, which will be completed in April.
At that point, the existing playground will be closed to allow work to begin, with a targeted completion date of September.
