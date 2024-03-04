All the photos from Lake Illawarra's Pink Stumps Day event for Heidi Ulcigrai

The importance of support is not lost on Heidi Ulcigrai as she battles breast cancer.
The mother-of-two is especially grateful to the support she and her family have received from the Lake Illawarra Cricket Club.
Like they did when her husband Mark was diagnosed with cancer just over 13 years ago, the Lakers have stepped up "big time" to help the Ulcigrai family during this difficult time.
On Saturday the club hosted a Pink Stumps Day at Howard Fowles Oval to raise awareness and funds for the McGrath Foundation.
Festivities on the day included the Ulcigrai's eldest daughter Mia cutting her sister Halle's hair.
"She's been wanting to cut her hair ever since my mum was diagnosed with lung cancer about six years ago," Heidi Ulcigrai said.
"I didn't want to let her cut it off but since watching my mum go through it and me, she's pretty keen.
"So we've cut all the length off but we haven't shaven it all off.
"I could see how much it meant to her and the whole family for her to do it."
Ulcigrai, whose husband Mark has been a long-time player for the South Coast cricket perennial heavyweights, said Lake Illawarra Cricket Club were a tremendous club which went above and beyond to support everyone associated with the club.
"Lake Illawarra Cricket Club is very fairly orientated. The club has been behind Mark and myself at all times, including when Mark had cancer some 13 and a half years ago.
"They have been amazing with all our families. we definitely appreciate all they have done for us."
Ulcigrai was 38-years-old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2023.
On Monday she had surgery to remove her ovaries, as a preventive measure to stop the cancer from spreading.
"Breast cancer is just way too common unfortunately," Ulcigrai said.
"It's really sad, while I was in getting treatment, some of the girls that were coming in were much younger.
"I think they should lower the age for mammograms and stuff like that because the women are getting younger and younger that are being diagnosed."
