The biggest moments from around the grounds during Illawarra weekend football

What were the major moments from the weekend just gone in Illawarra football?
There was plenty happening around the grounds. The Illawarra Premier League and the District League got underway, whilst the Wollognong Wolves and the Illawarra Stingrays both had their first home fixtures.
Meanwhile, the South Coast Flame continue their unbelievable start to the season under new coach Andrew Paine and Illawarra Women's Premier League teams began competitive action in the Julie Porter Cup.
So what was the pick of the action? Let's go through it...
Newly-promoted Shellharbour proved why they should be in the top flight after downing Tarrawanna 2-0 at Barrack Heights Sports Field on Saturday, March 2. Jake Levy put together a player of the match showing against his former club in the middle of the park.
In other IPL fixtures, Cringila got off to the best possible start in a 3-0 win against Port Kembla, whilst Wollongong United and Coniston picked up wins against South Coast United and Bulli respectively.
In the Sunday fixtures there was an absolute goal-fest at PCYC with Wollongong Olympic downing Helensburgh 6-3. Corrimal and Albion Park had a 1-1 draw.
Fernhill have a 'point to prove' after they downed fellow title rivals Oak Flats 3-2 at Keith Bond Oval in round one of the District League.
"We've got a point to prove this year," Foxes coach Dale White said.
"There's an expectation of Fernhill. There's expectation and goals that I have this season. And we definitely showed what we're about for that first 30 minutes."
Shoalhaven also enjoyed a brilliant start to life in the competition after a 2-1 victory against Picton.
In other results, there was an entertaining clash between Berkeley and Unanderra that finished 2-2, Bellambi beat Warilla 2-1, UOW and Gerringong drew 1-1 and Balgownie beat Thirroul 3-1.
The Wolves had to settle for a 1-1 put it could have been worse after they went behind against St George at Albert Butler Memorial Park in the 83rd minute.
Both sets of players battled extremely hot conditions in what was the Wolves' first home game of the National Premier League Men's NSW season.
Wolves' vice-captain Banri Kanaizumi was the hero in the end, leaping highest from a Chris McStay free-kick to thunder a header home into the top corner.
"They are a tough opponent, we lost against them twice last year," Kanaizumi said.
"It was a great effort last weekend [against Sydney Untied] but we probably lacked a bit of confidence today and we were a bit flat.
"If we play at home we also want to take home three points. But it's a long season and we take a point. It is better than nothing."
It was a huge day for the entire Stingrays club at Macedonia Park on Sunday, March 3 with 10 grades playing on the same day.
The under 10s all the way through to first grade took to the field in Berkeley. The Stingrays' first team were on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller against defending premiers, Macarthur.
Siobhan Edwards opened the scoring for Illawarra and before the Rams scored two in quick succession. Alicia Meuronen levelled from the spot just before half-time to see the scores locked at 2-2 going into the sheds.
Macarthur scored straight after half-time and unfortunately for Steve Gordon's side they couldn't reply.
It has been a stellar start to life at the Flame for former Helensburgh IPL coach, Andrew Paine.
His Flame side sit top of the Football NSW League Two Men's competition after four games with a perfect record. Their latest win came on Friday, March 1 against Sydney Uni in a 4-0 rout.
The evening belonged to Michael Trajkovski after a hat-trick, before Jyden Harb completed the scoring in injury time.
Defending IWPL league champions Woonona started their Julie Porter Cup campaign off in style with a 2-0 win against Bulli at Ocean Park.
Meanwhile defending IWPL grand final champions Shellharbour had it a little easier against Thirroul, winning 6-0.
