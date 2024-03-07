Marija Murray is one of four Partners at Wollongong-based accountancy, wealth and financial planning organisation Kelly+Partners.
Alongside Troy Apps, Ryan McCabe and Brett Kelly, Marija partners with private business owners and their families to help them grow, preserve and take control of their financial universe.
Kelly+Partners specialise in business advisory, accounting, tax auditing, private Wealth, finance and insurance and estate planning.
As a Partner, Marija is committed to the theme for International Women's Day 2024 - 'Inspire Inclusion'.
"It means leading by example in championing equality and creating opportunities for everyone to thrive in all aspects of our business," she said. "As a business we strive to provide opportunities for advancement, and a supportive work culture that values work-life balance and flexibility.
"Ultimately, "Inspire Inclusion" is about recognising the inherent value of diversity and actively working towards creating a world where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed, regardless of gender or any other identity."
Marija says Kelly+Partners has always placed a high priority on creating equal opportunities within our organisation.
"We are unwavering in our dedication to fostering growth and advancement for all team members, even if it involves relocating offices," she said.
"We regularly convene with our team on a monthly basis to set goals, including discussions on career progression, and most importantly, to ensure open communication channels are maintained."
Marija works within a team of dedicated professionals who are committed to providing exceptional services to clients.
Their team consists of accountants, financial planners, business advisors, and specialists in various fields, all working together to help clients achieve their financial goals and navigate the complexities of today's business environment.
The philosophy at Kelly+Partners is centred around the idea of client-centricity and excellence in service delivery.
"We believe in building long-term relationships with our clients based on trust, integrity, and a deep understanding of their unique needs and objectives," Marija said. "In addition to our focus on client service, we also prioritise continuous learning and innovation within our team. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends, regulations, and technologies to ensure that we are always delivering the most relevant and effective solutions to our clients.
"Furthermore, we foster a collaborative and supportive culture within our team, where everyone is encouraged to share ideas, challenge assumptions, and work together towards common goals."
Kelly+Partners Wollongong formed in 2013 following the merger with AJ Bartlett Cachia. Today, it's one of the fastest-growing accounting firms in Wollongong.
"Our top priority is always to strive for continual improvement, aiming to do one per cent better each day," Marija said.
Kelly+Partners is located at Suite 1, 140 Keira Street, Wollongong. For more information call 02 4226 1000 or visit www.kellypartners.com.au.
Curijo is a boutique professional services business, one hundred per cent Aboriginal and female owned, and led, providing consultancy services to make change in Australian society.
Co-founders and co-CEOs Bel Kendall and Tina McGhie, and their 16 staff members, service a wide range of clients in the areas of learning and development, consultancy, child, family and community along with review and evaluation.
Clients include government, corporate, grass root and not-for profit organisations nationwide with staff located across NSW, Victoria and the ACT.
Curijo's evolution exemplifies inclusivity, empowering diverse voices, and embodies the spirit of International Women's Day by nurturing an inclusive culture where all contributions are valued and celebrated.
"We are a culturally diverse, agile and community-focused organisation with unique insights," Ms McGhie said. "We hold cultural diversity in high regard and navigate the Aboriginal and western worlds to deliver high quality outcomes for clients."
Inspiring inclusion starts at the top at Curijo.
"We currently have 16 staff, and two are male," Ms Kendall said. "Our leadership team is made up of five females and one male."
Curijo employs people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds, which reflects the underlying values of the organisation.
"We also work with our staff both within and outside the work environment to support inclusion and participation," Ms McGhie said.
"We recognise some female staff are parents and may have responsibilities outside the office.
"We work around that to provide flexibility of hours and location. The same goes for family circumstances, health etc. We strive to be inclusive and supportive of women in all they have to do, not just as employees, but in their family, communities and extended families."
Curijo's work is all about inspiring inclusion.
"We believe Aboriginal women in business play a fundamental role in promoting and nurturing Aboriginal wealth and health," Ms Kendall said.
"Their leadership and entrepreneurial efforts not only contribute to economic prosperity within our communities but also serve as platforms for preserving cultural heritage and empowering community members.
"By establishing businesses grounded in Aboriginal values and practices, Aboriginal businesswomen create opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and skill development - essential components of Aboriginal wealth. These businesses prioritise ethical practices and sustainable resource management, thereby promoting holistic care and safeguarding the health of Aboriginal communities, lands and ecosystems."
Ms McGhie says Aboriginal women in business are role models and mentors, inspiring future generations and providing support networks that encourage community members, particularly women and youth, to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations.
"Through their work, Aboriginal women contribute to the holistic wellbeing of Aboriginal communities, nurturing resilience, self-determination, and a sense of pride in cultural identity, which reinforces the interconnected relationship between Aboriginal wealth, health, and prosperity," she said.
For more information visit www.curijo.com.au.
International Women's Day (IWD) holds special significance at MMJ Real Estate Wollongong.
With 45 women in the business, comprising 66 per cent of its workplace, MMJ boasts one of the highest ratios of women in the real estate industry.
That's why marketing manager Jemma Carroll said IWD is the ideal time to recognise and celebrate the valuable contributions and achievements of women within her organisation, both historically and presently.
"Our commitment to gender equality is unwavering, and IWD provides a moment for us to recognise this commitment and reflect on the progress we've made towards creating a more inclusive and empowering workplace," she said.
The support for women starts at the top. Managing director Tim Jones said that the organisation actively encourages women to grow in their careers by providing ample opportunities for growth and advancement.
"We engage in events and activities that facilitate networking, idea-sharing, and mutual inspiration among women in business, fostering a supportive environment where women can thrive and excel.
"This year, we continued our tradition of commemorating IWD by actively participating in the IWD Illawarra luncheon. Shortly following, ten of our female staff members will attend the REINSW Women in Real Estate Conference for 2024," he said.
"Through comprehensive training and development programs, we empower women to enhance their skills and pursue their professional aspirations, contributing to their individual success and the overall prosperity of our business."
Tim said the organisation is keen to amplify the success stories and showcase the talents of their female staff to the broader community.
At the 2023 REINSW Awards for Excellence, there were two wins for MMJ Wollongong women: Melody Reid from the Commercial Asset Management team won the Commercial Property Manager of 2023, while Katey Randall's exceptional contributions in office operations earned her an award in the Operational Support category.
Gabriella Roccon, executive assistant - Town Planning and Advisory, also placed Highly Commended in the award for Outstanding Employee at the Illawarra Women in Business Awards last year.
Having a majority of women in a business is not always a sign of gender equality, especially when it comes to looking at executive levels.
However at MMJ the company actively supports the development of female leaders. Accounts and administration manager Katey Randall said they are acutely aware that over half of their female staff are under 40 years of age.
"This statistic highlights the critical role that women play in driving the success of MMJ, both now and in the future.
"By actively developing the next generation's skills and leadership aspirations, we can ensure that our company continues to be driven by the best and brightest minds, regardless of gender."
Women's economic empowerment has such a large impact on an individual country's enduring economic, health, education, and political and cultural stability success measures.- Georgina Williams
Gender equality is a critical objective in the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and a recent review showed a substantial $360 billion annual shortfall in funding for essential measures to achieve this goal.
"The gender gap in power and leadership positions remains entrenched, and, at the current rate of progress, the next generation of women will still spend on average 2.3 more hours per day on unpaid care and domestic work than men," the UN noted when the report was published.
"No country is within reach of eradicating intimate partner violence, and women's share of workplace management positions will remain below parity even by 2050. Fair progress has been made in girls' education, but completion rates remain below the universal mark."
That's why the theme for International Women's Day 2024 - Friday, March 8 - is 'Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress'.
UN Women Australia outlined five focus areas:
Human rights. Investing in women is a human rights imperative and cornerstone for building inclusive societies.
Poverty. The COVID pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, climate disasters, and economic turmoil have pushed an extra 75 million people into severe poverty since 2020. This could lead to more than 342 million women and girls living below the poverty line by 2030.
Gender-responsive financing. Due to conflicts and rising fuel and food prices, recent estimates suggest that 75 per cent of countries will curb public spending by 2025, which will affect public services and social protection.
Green economy. The current economic system exacerbates poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation, disproportionately affecting women and marginalised groups. Shifting towards a green economy and care society will help amplify women's voices.
Change-makers. Feminist organisations are leading efforts to tackle women's poverty and inequality. However, they receive only 0.13 per cent of total official development assistance.
Addressing the International Women's Day Parliamentary breakfast in February, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that in Australia, the gender pay gap is at a record low, the participation rate has reached historic highs, and that the government had taken new action on pay equity and transparency. This has helped push Australia from 43rd in the Global Gender Gap rankings to 26th.
UN Women Australia Chair Georgina Williams emphasised how when women are empowered to have their own voice, agency, and meaningful participation in economic decision-making at all levels of society, everyone benefits.
"Women's economic empowerment has such a large impact on an individual country's enduring economic, health, education, and political and cultural stability success measures. It's the basis of movement in almost every other gender statistic."
You can find out how you can celebrate IWD at iwd.net.au.