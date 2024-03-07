Kelly+Partners promotes inclusive focus to help their clients be better off Advertising Feature

Marija Murray, centre, with her team at Kelly+Partners, from left, Laura Davenport, Alaiza Cayabyab, Maya Stojackovic, Marija Murray, Katie Johnson, Sinead Penniall and Grace Ford. Picture supplied

Marija Murray is one of four Partners at Wollongong-based accountancy, wealth and financial planning organisation Kelly+Partners.



Alongside Troy Apps, Ryan McCabe and Brett Kelly, Marija partners with private business owners and their families to help them grow, preserve and take control of their financial universe.



Kelly+Partners specialise in business advisory, accounting, tax auditing, private Wealth, finance and insurance and estate planning.

As a Partner, Marija is committed to the theme for International Women's Day 2024 - 'Inspire Inclusion'.

"It means leading by example in championing equality and creating opportunities for everyone to thrive in all aspects of our business," she said. "As a business we strive to provide opportunities for advancement, and a supportive work culture that values work-life balance and flexibility.

"Ultimately, "Inspire Inclusion" is about recognising the inherent value of diversity and actively working towards creating a world where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed, regardless of gender or any other identity."



Marija says Kelly+Partners has always placed a high priority on creating equal opportunities within our organisation.



"We are unwavering in our dedication to fostering growth and advancement for all team members, even if it involves relocating offices," she said.



"We regularly convene with our team on a monthly basis to set goals, including discussions on career progression, and most importantly, to ensure open communication channels are maintained."



Marija works within a team of dedicated professionals who are committed to providing exceptional services to clients.

Their team consists of accountants, financial planners, business advisors, and specialists in various fields, all working together to help clients achieve their financial goals and navigate the complexities of today's business environment.

The philosophy at Kelly+Partners is centred around the idea of client-centricity and excellence in service delivery.



"We believe in building long-term relationships with our clients based on trust, integrity, and a deep understanding of their unique needs and objectives," Marija said. "In addition to our focus on client service, we also prioritise continuous learning and innovation within our team. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends, regulations, and technologies to ensure that we are always delivering the most relevant and effective solutions to our clients.



"Furthermore, we foster a collaborative and supportive culture within our team, where everyone is encouraged to share ideas, challenge assumptions, and work together towards common goals."

Kelly+Partners Wollongong formed in 2013 following the merger with AJ Bartlett Cachia. Today, it's one of the fastest-growing accounting firms in Wollongong.



"Our top priority is always to strive for continual improvement, aiming to do one per cent better each day," Marija said.

