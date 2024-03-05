TK Maxx has left Warrawong. What's going in its place?

Popular discount clothing and home wares store TK Maxx has left Warrawong Plaza and a toy shop will take its place.
The TK Maxx store closed a month ago, and signage on the window of the empty shop now advertises that Toymate - an Australian-owned toy store chain - will open soon.
The company will open a toy 'superstore' in a space spanning more than 2000 square metres across both the TK Maxx site and a neighbouring tenancy.
The location of a planned childcare centre that had been slated for the former TK Maxx site is not yet finalised.
Matt Healy, head of retail, development and mixed use at centre owner Elanor Investors Group, said the company was continuing to work with other retailers, including the childcare centre, to "occupy other locations at Warrawong Plaza as the centre continues to be revitalised".
Wollongong City Council last year approved a development application to transform the TK Maxx and other stores into a 122-place childcare centre operated by Oz Education.
The plans showed that the childcare centre would have four small retail stores at its front and side which would face into the shopping plaza.
Oz Education Group head of operations Rebecca Agius said the company aimed to open its Warrawong centre in 2025, subject to construction and approvals.
"The new Warrawong centre will offer purpose-built playrooms and spaces that are tailored to different age groups, along with state-of-the-art facilities that focus on providing a safe and nurturing environment where the health, wellbeing and education of children are of the utmost priority," Ms Agius said.
The childcare centre will provide for children up to six years old.
TK Maxx closed on February 4, three months shy of its seven-year anniversary in the centre.
A spokesperson said the decision to close the store reflected the company's constant assessment and review of its real estate strategies.
"The Illawarra area continues to be an important market for us, and we are grateful for the loyalty of our Warrawong TK Maxx customers," they said.
The TK Maxx spokesperson did not respond to a question about whether the company would replace its Warrawong store with another in the Illawarra.
However, they directed shoppers to the remaining TK Maxx stores in the region, in Wollongong Central and Shellharbour.
Toymate was approached for comment but did not respond before deadline.
Toymate already operates a store in Stockland Shellharbour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.