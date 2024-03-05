Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

TK Maxx has left Warrawong. What's going in its place?

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 5 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former site of TK Maxx in Warrawong Plaza, with signage advertising the toy shop Toymate. Picture by Robert Peet
The former site of TK Maxx in Warrawong Plaza, with signage advertising the toy shop Toymate. Picture by Robert Peet

Popular discount clothing and home wares store TK Maxx has left Warrawong Plaza and a toy shop will take its place.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.