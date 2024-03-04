Rider seriously injured after being thrown from horse at Tahmoor

A woman remains in hospital after falling from a horse at Tahmoor at the weekend.
The woman, aged in her 30s, suffered head, leg and back injuries when she was reportedly thrown from the horse at a property on Hilton Park Road on the afternoon of Sunday, March 3.
Emergency services were called just before 3pm, with paramedics, police, and firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW and the NSW Rural Fire Services attending.
Emergency service personnel worked together to take the seriously injured woman to a waiting Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter.
She was then airlifted to Liverpool Hospital.
NSW Ambulance was unable to provide information on how the woman was faring when paramedics took her to hospital, but Picton Fire and Rescue had reported she was in a critical condition.
The woman was in hospital in a stable condition on Monday afternoon.
