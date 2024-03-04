All the photos from the Shellharbour Sharks shootout won by Windsor Wolves

The Shellharbour Sharks fell just short of once again winning the tournament they host, losing to Windsor Wolves in the final of the second annual Shellharbour Sharks RLFC shootout tournament.
Sharks coach Abed Atallah would have loved to have secured back-to-back tournament victories but said Saturday's showpiece at Ron Costello Oval was another rousing success.
Six clubs took part in the pre-season tournament, with Windsor Wolves declared champions after downing the Sharks 24-12 in the decider.
In the earlier round games Nowra-Bomaderry Jets downed Stingrays of Shellharbour 18-6, Windsor beat Wentworthville Magpies 18-0 before the Sharks downed Illawarra outfit Dapto 22-6.
These results meant Windsor played Stingrays in one semi-final, with the Sharks battling Nowra in the other semifinal.
The Sharks and Jets played first but required golden point to separate them, with the home side Shellharbour prevailing 2-0 in a low-scoring encounter.
It was also a tough encounter in the other semi, with Windsor holding out to record a 8-6 victory over the Stingrays.
"Congratulations to Windsor, they played really well and deserved to win the tournament," Atallah said.
"I also want to thank all the other teams for taking part. It really was a great day of action.
"I'm sure all teams got some much needed match practice in ahead of their respective starts to the season.
"I can't wait for next year's tournament."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.