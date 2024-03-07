The top Illawarra suburbs to score a discount as sellers drop prices

Buyers are always wanting to know about the suburbs where they could potentially bag a bargain.
From desirable coastal towns to popular family-friendly locations, new figures show the Illawarra suburbs where owners are off-loading their homes at a discounted rate.
Figures provided by CoreLogic show the average seller discounting that's taking place on house sales in more than 20 suburbs throughout the Illawarra.
Seller discounting is a measure of the difference between the initial 'for sale' listing price, and the eventual sales price.
Former St George Illawarra Dragons fan favourite and media personality Mark Riddell has put his Shellharbour home on the market.
The four-bedroom home has been extensively renovated, and is due to be auctioned on March 27.
The selling agent declined to comment on the identity of the owner.
However, CoreLogic records indicate Riddell and wife Karli bought the home in 2018 for $1,078,000.
Nearby, a heritage-listed property is on the market, with the new owner able to "own a piece of original Shellharbour Village history".
'Windradene' is on the market after more than 20 years, and has strong links to the area's past.
The property is on the market with a price tag of $3,750,000 to $3,950,000.
In Wollongong's northern suburbs, a Wombarra home which has record-breaking potential has failed to sell under the hammer, after bidding reportedly went well past the $5 million mark.
The home, complete with a four-person lift had been attracting strong interest before even officially hitting the market earlier this year.
The home passed in, and there were more than half-a-dozen bids placed after proceedings kicked off at $4.9 million.
Want to make your own wine?
Buyers from throughout the world have shown interest in a Mount Keira acreage property which includes its own vineyard.
The 77-acre property sits high on the Mount Ousley escarpment with views up and down the coast has just hit the market.
Access to the property is via all weather road which leads up to the main five-bedroom residence.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Explore the epitome of coastal sophistication at 11 Seaboard Way, Shell Cove, a prestigious residence that seamlessly blends modern sophistication with seaside charm.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
