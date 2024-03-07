Meet the Illawarra IWD 2024 scholarship winners

Every year, the International Women's Day Illawarra Committee awards individual scholarships of $2000.
The intention is to encourage women in our community who might not otherwise have the opportunity to expand in a field of their interest or in which they have shown great potential.
Meet this year's exceptional eight women who have been acknowledged by virtue of their achievements at the International Women's Day Illawarra luncheon.
The Kerryn McCann IWD Scholarship for Women (Sports): Delta Amidzovski
"My mum is my best friend, my second coach and my role model. I look up to her more than anyone in the world and really do want to be like her in the future."
In 2023 Delta maintained her stellar trajectory in Australian athletics, smashing Sally Pearson's long-standing U18 100m hurdles record. She cut it from 13.14 seconds to 13.02. And if that wasn't enough she won the hurdles and long jump at the state and national titles for the fifth straight year.
The 17-year-old won gold in the same two events at the Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad last year and is shooting to make the Australian team at the U20 world athletics championships in Peru this year.
Delta travels with her mum to Sydney for training three times a week but it's not just athletics that occupies her time.
She gives back to women in sport by offering coaching to multiple sports - female Oztag, soccer and league players at her local track in Albion Park on a regular basis, as well as before her own training sessions in Sydney during the school holidays.
Delta received the highest sports award for the NSW Catholic Schools Sport for her 2023 achievements and was named the Youth Athlete of the Year for the Shellharbour City Council.
It's not all sports though as Delta, who maintains a very high academic level, is preparing to sit the HSC this year.
The Beryl Lewis IWD Scholarship for Older Women: Susan Kennedy
"I have always been aware of the barriers and prejudices that stand in the way of women fully realising their potential. I have been lucky to be mentored by many great women across my life."
Susan is an actor, writer and director whose aim is to be involved in work that is relevant, exciting and transformational.
Among other significant career achievements she was a writer on the Lake Illawarra Memory and Place Project and artist in residence at Otford Primary School where the group-devised play, Audrey & The Silk Worms was invited to showcase at the Casula Powerhouse.
She has been working with Warrigal Care, first as a volunteer, to develop a creative engagement program for those living with dementia.
This interest was driven by her experience assisting her parents when her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at just 57.
She is developing an hour-long performance piece focusing on an older woman living in dementia care.
One of her final memories of her parents together was seeing their joy at an impromptu piano performance in the aged care residence where her father died.
The Aunty Mary IWD Scholarship for Indigenous Women: Sheree Rankmore
"I have a profound cultural obligation to indigenous women - and Aunty Mary - to make a contribution. Aunty Mary sacrificed so much, following her example is the very least I can do."
Sheree is a proud Ngadju women who has lived and worked on Dharawal country for over 30 years.
She has worked for decades with multiple bodies, including the Illawarra Aboriginal Corporation, Shellharbour City Council and TAFE and is on the board of the Illawarra Aboriginal Medical Service.
Under the mentorship of elders such as Aunty Mary Davis and Aunty June Lowe, the single mum has established herself as a professional resource and contact within the local Aboriginal community.
She has given thousands of volunteer hours to community projects which help families with funerals, developing reconciliation action plans, writing funding applications and tenders, organising NAIDOC events and the legendary Elders Ball at Wollongong Entertainment Centre.
Sheree also teams up with sports teams to create Aboriginal rounds and, having studied at the Aboriginal Centre for Performing Arts in Brisbane, maintains a strong interest in all things performance.
Rising Star IWD Scholarship for Young Women (15 - 21 years): Isabella Coleman
"Being a woman in STEM means challenging the stereotypes. I also want to address and bring attention to the inequities women face plus address the intersectionality which occurs for women of colour, women with disability, women of various sexual orientation and of low socioeconomic status."
Having previously studied and worked in STEM, Bella believes she has modelled how women can succeed in their chosen field. She took on mentoring university level subjects and tutoring in science while being on the Dean's Medal List all three years of her undergraduate, graduating with Distinction and receiving the Dean's Medal for her degree.
Bella took the next step in her high school dream of becoming a doctor when she gained entry into the University of Wollongong's Doctor of Medicine at Shoalhaven.
To complete the necessary 40 hours full time study each week for this degree in addition to clinical placements, she had to quit her job and move.
Bella believes the scholarship will allow her to complete her medicine degree while sustaining healthy behaviours and lifestyles.
She also plays for a National Premier League football team with A League Women, has hosted the 'Females Only' event of the "Kicking Goals for Sick Kids" fundraiser hosted by Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation, and has volunteered at a number of community organisations.
The Cate Stevenson IWD Scholarship for Women (Education, Business & Community Service): Jessica Roppa
"I want to make a difference - in my workplace, for young people in the community and simply as a human being."
Jess has worked in Wollongong Hospital's Emergency Department since May 2021 and is now completing a post-graduate certificate in Critical Care Nursing. She also is actively working towards projects to improve mental health presentations within the emergency department which includes gathering data, attending courses and researching in her own time.
She also volunteers through the Youth Frontier Mentoring Program at the PCYC where she is matched with a mentee for a 12-month program to provide support and guidance through her adolescent years.
Similarly at work, Jess is an "an active preceptor for new staff to the department". She is allocated a new graduate nurse each year to support, encourage and teach before they become independent in their practice.
The scholarship will help her attend more courses to further her education in her specialised field.
The additional skills and knowledge, she said, means Jess will be able to deliver in-service teachings to other nurses so care to the patients within the community is enhanced.
The Dr Margaret Gardiner IWD Scholarship for Medical Research: Elahe Minaei
"As a woman from a Middle Eastern society where women are suppressed, it's only since I have been in Australia that I can fully understand how much confidence I had lost as a woman."
Ela's cancer research journey began in 2014 as a full-time research assistant at the Illawarra Health and Medical Research Institute, armed with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in biology and immunology, she delved into the intricacies of cancer biology and the immune system's response.
Over eight years, she produced 10 high-impact journal publications, establishing the foundation for the prestigious Australian Government Research Training Program (RTP) Scholarship.
In completing her masters project, Ela faced adversity in a male-dominated lab, as well as mental and physical abuse. It led to a loss of interest in science to the extent she thought a PhD out of the question, especially with a new baby.
Supportive female mentors reignited that passion and inspired her to pursue a PhD, to run her lab, to mentor future women in science, and to foster diversity.
Her PhD project is focused on developing biodegradable implants for localised delivery of immunotherapy to pancreatic cancer. Already the implants have demonstrated a significant improvement in survival rate and side effects of immunotherapy in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer.
The Creative Spirit IWD Scholarship for Women (Art, Design, Music, Theatre, Photography, other): Ellie Taylor
"So often women don't have the opportunity to be childish or they simply don't have the time to enjoy that side of their nature. The Shimmy Mob changes this, by raising awareness and making the collective stronger."
A belly dancer, researcher, and advocate for family violence awareness and family well-being, Ellie Taylor has a background in mental health and lived experience of family violence.
She has serviced communities in Shellharbour and Kiama by bringing together like-minded women to raise awareness of family violence in a unique way - through dance and the globally acknowledged Shimmy Mob.
Ellie is actively involved at a local level, participating in awareness building through dance performances and community fundraising for local shelters, SAHSSI and Carinya Women and Children's Service.
With a PhD in psychology, the senior research analyst in family violence also works with The Salvation Army locally and nationally.
The Gracie Wallis IWD Scholarship for Women with a Disability: Imogen Alton
"As someone with ADHD and autism, my journey has been shaped by resilience, determination, and a passion for overcoming challenges. I'm grateful for initiatives that help enable women not to fall through the gaps."
After her mother's death to motor neurone disease in 2021, Imogen has remained steadfast in the pursuit of her dreams while taking on the responsibility of caring for her sibling.
The former professional cyclist relocated from Queensland to pursue medical studies at the University of Wollongong's Shoalhaven campus - with just two weeks' notice.
As a woman with ADHD and autism, she is intent on striving to be a positive influence and role model for others facing similar challenges.
She has mentored young women cyclists - particularly through the Chicks Who Ride Bikes initiative - and has championed the rights and well-being of women.
Imogen believes the Gracie Walls Scholarship is a perfect fit as her journey perfectly fits the message that disability does not define one's capabilities.
