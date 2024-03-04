'Not if we can help it' Illawarra water campaigner's message to new mine boss

After the buyer of South32's Illawarra coal mines left it on the table whether to restart the halted Dendrobium extension, Illawarra environmental activists have thrown down the gauntlet.
"Not if we can help it," Dr Rada Germanos, spokesperson for the Protect our Water Alliance (POWA) said, when asked about M Resources's Matt Latimore's "long term" plans to continue mining under the water catchment.
POWA have been fierce campaigners against the expansion of the underground coal mines which snake beneath the dams that store the drinking water for Sydney and the Illawarra.
When South32 ruled out proceeding with the Dendrobium Next Domain extension project, Dr Germanos was one of those who hailed the decision as a win for the environment and a testament to the years of campaigning, even if it was economics that ultimately decided the fate of the project.
But it may be economics that gets the expansion back on the table, after Mr Latimore and his partners, the Singapore-based Golden Energy and Resources, lay out $2.5 billion for South32's Illawarra coal assets.
"What I can say now is that when we buy assets, we're looking at assets for the long term, we're looking at assets we can continue to grow," Mr Latimore said on Friday.
The avid Ferrari fan may be in for a fight, with Dr Germanos hinting that community opposition may be even fiercer than the protests against the project's approvals from 2019.
"I expect there's going to be huge opposition to any expansion," she said.
"These companies have shareholders and investors that they have to impress to get finance, so of course if they're going to buy a mine, they're going to say 'We're going to keep it going forever and that it's going to be a fantastic asset.'
"Perhaps they don't understand the local region, the community sentiment, the growing distrust of miners."
But as one mine is swooped up as a viable economic asset, another closes, with Russell Vale having shut in early February.
At that mine, which only restarted after the miner proposed using the bord and pillar approach, rather than longwall mining to reduce damage to the environment above, Wollongong Resources shut after the company was laden with huge debts and a questionable safety record.
Dr Germanos said Mr Latimore may look up the road for what's to come.
"I don't think the coal companies have demonstrated to us a safe, non destructive way to mine under the water catchment."
