Concerns for teen girl reported missing from Albion Park

Police are searching for a teenage girl who has not been seen or heard from since Sunday afternoon.
Tahani Lokeni, 13, was last seen in Dudgeon Street in Albion Park about 3pm on March 3.
Both police and Tahani's family are worried for her welfare due to her young age.
Tahani is described as being of Pacific Islander appearance, about 160 centimetres tall with a medium build and long dark hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, brown shorts and white Crocs shoes.
Anyone with information on Tahani's whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
