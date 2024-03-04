Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Intimate speakeasy-style whiskey bar coming to Port Kembla

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 4 2024 - 3:34pm, first published 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Weedon with some of the rides his Port Kembla bar will feature. Picture by Robert Peet
Chris Weedon with some of the rides his Port Kembla bar will feature. Picture by Robert Peet

A new bar is in the works for Port Kembla, and it comes with a view.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.