Intimate speakeasy-style whiskey bar coming to Port Kembla

A new bar is in the works for Port Kembla, and it comes with a view.
But while many other venues in beachside suburbs might make the most of any water views, Port Kembla is a bit different.
At the intimate, speak-easy style venue, patrons will be able to sip a whiskey, local beer or cocktail while enjoying the view of a showroom of Italian-made motorbikes and a workshop touching up the steeds.
That's the vision of Chris Weedon, who owns Black Metal Motor Co. in Port Kembla.
The motorbike store and workshop has just lodged plans with Wollongong City Council to turn part of the business into a bar and lounge, fitting up to 75 patrons as part of the wider revitalisation of the Wentworth Street strip.
Since opening the store in April 2021, Mr Weedon fell in love with the community, not only through oil changes and leather jackets, but the weekly pop up pizza bar that runs in the courtyard out the front.
"I can't stand out the front here without waving," he said.
Taking inspiration from the Deus Ex Machina store in Camperdown, which doubles as a cafe, and the Rising Sun Workshop in Newtown where customers can burnish their bike's shine while slurping on ramen, Mr Weedon decided to put his Port Kembla spin on the idea.
"This is what I like about the bike industry and what I like about this place, so why don't I double down on that and build a place where people can hang out."
In addition to the beverages, Beth de Leon, who has manned the pizza pop-up, will be serving food indoors as well, with a focus on small plates across a range of cuisines.
Mr Weedon is into the thick of three months of work to get the venue open, with an early June date on the cards for opening - if all goes according to plan - but has been spurred on by the success of neighbour The Iron Yampi and the crop of new businesses along Wentworth Street.
"I'm confident to double down on this place."
