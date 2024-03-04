Pair injured at Figure Eight Pools, boy saved from rip nearby

Two walkers have suffered multiple cuts and a boy has been taken to hospital after two separate incidents in the Royal National Park triggered emergency responses at the weekend.
Just after 3.15pm on Sunday, March 3, emergency services - including SES volunteers with the Wollongong and Dapto units - were called to the Coast Track near the Figure Eight Pools at Lilyvale after reports that two people had been injured on the rocks after they were struck by a wave.
A female patient in her late teens suffered cuts to her arms, legs and feet, while a man in his 40s sustained leg and foot lacerations.
The pair did not need transportation to hospital and it is understood that they walked out with some assistance.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters were also called in to help, but were not needed.
Then at 5.15pm, an emergency call was made after a person was pulled from the water at nearby Burning Palms Beach.
A 14-year-old boy had gotten caught in a rip and while outside patrol hours, a lifesaver was fortunately nearby in his family's cabin and rushed to retrieve the teen from the water with his board.
The boy was conscious, but Burning Palms Surf Life Saving Club secretary Peter Pearce said he was "pretty scared and struggling" by the time the lifesaver reached him.
While lifesavers were on duty on Sunday, the beach was closed all day due to the conditions.
It is understood the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter helped transport the boy from the isolated beach to a waiting ambulance at Garrawarra Farm, from where he was taken by road to Sutherland Hospital.
Mr Pearce said a lot had been done in recent years to educate visitors to the beach and the Figure Eight Pools on safety - including advice on when they should and should not attempt to traverse the rock shelf - but some people continued to ignore the signs.
Numerous people have been injured trying to reach the picturesque Figure Eight Pools and in 2019, a 21-year-old man from Nepal died when he was washed off the rocks and into the ocean.
People should only visit the rock pools at low tide and should aim to reach them before noon to ensure they do not have to make a return trip in low light.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service publishes a risk calculator on its website which provides up-to-date information on the safest times for prospective visitors to make the trek.
The risk calculator and more information on visiting the Figure Eight Pools safely can be found at nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do/lookouts/figure-eight-pools.
