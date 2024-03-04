Weather warning cancelled, for now, as surfers lap up waves at Shellharbour

The marine wind warning may have been cancelled for the Illawarra but not before some strong swells were whipped up.
The predicted large and powerful surf conditions did eventuate but petered out a little after lunch on Monday, March 4, prompting the weather gurus to cancel the warning.
That said, they suspect it might be a bit rough on Tuesday morning and have reminded rock fishers, swimmers, surfers and boaters to take particular care in hazardous conditions - if indeed they need to go out into the water at all.
The mercury is predicted to hit a top of 24 on Tuesday with the rest of the week a tad warmer until it tops out at 28 on Sunday.
Swipe through to check out more Sylvia Liber photos from Shellharbour
And while Illawarra surfers enjoyed all the coast had to offer, over in Puerto Rico, our very own Sally Fitzgibbons has won her fourth International Surfing Association world title.
It makes her the most successful surfer in the competition's history - but at the same time she also suffered the heartbreak of missing an Olympic berth. Read the full story here.
