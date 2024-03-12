Calling book lovers and literary enthusiasts Advertising Feature

Bibliophile's rejoice. The annual Lifeline Book Fair is back again this weekend. Pictures supplied

Lifeline South Coast is thrilled to announce the return of the Big Book Fair, offering an extensive collection of pre-loved books that is sure to delight readers of all genres.

The literary extravaganza is set to take place at the Illawarra Sports Stadium, Berkeley, from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 17. Whether you're a fan of fiction, non-fiction, cooking books, or children's literature, this event is your opportunity to explore amazing genres and discover hidden literary gems.

With more than 90,000 books displayed across 80 diverse categories, the Big Book Fair is a haven for bookworms seeking their next literary adventure.

"Each day, our dedicated book sorting volunteers bring a passion for literature and a commitment to our cause. Their tireless efforts in sorting, cleaning, categorising, pricing, and packing an extensive range of books showcase an unwavering dedication to Lifeline South Coast's mission," Renee Green, CEO, Lifeline South Coast said.

Among the special books on display will be an incomplete set of 31 books titled Transactions of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, priced at $300 per book.

Grab your partner or friends and make a morning of it.

Join them on Thursday at 5pm - 9pm for opening night with a $10 special entry donation. The fair will then be open on Friday and Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from 9am to 4pm. Entry is by gold coin donation Friday to Sunday, supporting Lifeline South Coast's vital suicide prevention and crisis support services.

There has never been a better time to clear your bookshelves of past favourites that you no longer need and to restock those shelves with a few new titles. Book donations that are clean and of resalable quality will be accepted at the Big Book Fair donation point, in the carpark.

"The funds raised from your donations enable us to provide critical suicide prevention and crisis support services to our community. Your donations, both in books and support, are the backbone of Lifeline South Coast," Renee said.



Lifeline South Coast's Big Book Fair is the major fundraising event for Lifeline South Coast. Funds raised go toward Lifeline services including Lifeline's 24-hour crisis support service in the Illawarra and South Coast on 13 11 14.



There is no shortage when it come to genres on offer.

As an event focused around raising money for crisis support and mental-ill health, they'll also be welcoming the RuOK Day Conversation Convoy on Saturday.