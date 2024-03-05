Women's change rooms left out of plans for Shell Cove sports fields

New plans for long awaited sports fields in Shell Cove do not include facilities essential for women's sport, one of the groups involved in the design of the fields has said.
As part of the Waterfront development in Shell Cove, jointly delivered by Frasers Property Australia and Shellharbour City Council, new sportsfields will be constructed south of Harbour Boulevard and east of Rangoon Avenue.
Currently, spoil from dredging the Marina has been dumped on the site, however design work on the future sports fields has begun, before a development application is expected to be lodged in mid 2024.
A letter to nearby residents distributed in February notes Shellharbour council is "focused on providing high quality and well-maintained recreational facilities for our community".
The letter informs residents designs have begun and the features include "high-quality multipurpose sportsfields including cricket, AFL and two soccer fields".
Amenities, training facilities, parking, lighting and seating are also part of the plans.
No renders of what the facility will look like yet are available, nor are the plans accessible via the Shellharbour "Let's Chat" page.
However early discussions with user groups including the Shellharbour City Suns AFL club suggest that what was initially promised is not being delivered.
Graeme Perry, club vice president and treasurer has been working on the project for seven years.
Mr Perry said the designs, as they currently stand, are "basic".
"We've been given the basics, but it doesn't accommodate what's needed."
A critical lack is dedicated women's change rooms. While AFL guidelines state that change rooms do not have to be separated by gender, shared change rooms have been a barrier to female participation in sport.
"Due to not having the facilities we haven't got a female team at the moment," Mr Perry said. "We had one that won a flag a couple of years ago, but that's where we want our growth to come from and to grow and for success in AFL you need to have a men and women's team, we just need the facilities to be able to support that."
A council spokesperson did not specify whether dedicated women's change rooms were part of early designs on the project, however the spokesperson did confirm that the fields were allocated to Shellharbour City Suns AFL Club and the Shellharbour Cricket club.
"The 2020 Open Space and Recreation Needs Study re-affirmed that there was a shortage of fields for AFL and cricket, which is why the fields have been allocated to them," the spokesperson said.
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson said the council's latest design including soccer fields was a "broken promise" after previous discussions indicated the sports fields would be for AFL and cricket only.
"I think if you make a promise to two clubs like AFL and cricket you keep that promise."
A Shellharbour council spokesperson said the council was working closely with both clubs.
"The fields are designed for multi-sports for the future."
Mr Perry said despite the initial designs, he was hopeful that in the long term the club's vision for a high quality sports field could be realised.
"We will work around what's put in front of us and make it happen," he said.
"I am extremely confident that we will end up with a great facility that we can be proud of."
The sportsfields are expected to open at the end of 2026.
