Women's change rooms left out of plans for Shell Cove sports fields

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 5 2024 - 4:35pm, first published 4:34pm
The site of the future Shell Cove sportsfields. The land has been used to store spoil dredged in the construction of the marina. Picture by Sylvia Liber
New plans for long awaited sports fields in Shell Cove do not include facilities essential for women's sport, one of the groups involved in the design of the fields has said.

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

