Blueys eye swift turnaround in Australia Cup showdown with Shellharbour

Tarrawanna head coach Jason Wenig says his side will be better prepared when they tackle Shellharbour in an Australia Cup fixture on Wednesday night.
Just days after Harbour claimed a 2-0 win in their Illawarra Premier League debut against an undermanned Blueys, the sides will face off again in their first Cup clash at Myimbarr Oval.
The nationwide knockout Cup competition - formerly known as the FFA Cup - is held annually, attracting teams from the grassroots level right through to the A-League.
2024 has seen a record number of 18 Football South Coast clubs putting their hat in the ring to compete in the competition. NPL NSW outfit Wollongong Wolves and Football NSW League Two Men's team South Coast Flame will also take part.
Tarrawanna and Shellharbour begin their Cup journeys on Wednesday night, with both sides hopeful of repeating Wollongong United's form in 2022. That year, the IPL outfit became the first grassroots association team to reach the national round of 32 in the Cup.
It shapes as a tough first-up assignment for the Blueys, who were missing some of their top-line players due to injury or suspension on Saturday. They won't be getting that talent back in time for the next clash either.
"It was tough (on Saturday), but the good thing that came out of it was they realised the level that they need to be at. It was a learning curve for the whole team, but especially for those guys coming into the side," Wenig told the Mercury.
"We were down 2-0, but we had our chat at halftime and the boys never gave up. And that's Tarrawanna - we don't give up. Our favourite three words are effort, energy and accountability, and I think we showed that in the second half. The boys tried hard and we just weren't good enough on the day.
"We'll rest a couple of guys again. We've got a big game coming up against Olympic on the weekend, and that's the priority.
"But we'll give a few guys another crack and see if we can turn it around."
While the Blueys tackle Shellharbour, fellow IPL side Albion Park will also take on Wyoming FC in a Cup clash at Ian McLennan Park on Wednesday night.
District League team Warilla will then take on Peakhurst United at King Mickey Park on Thursday night.
