Unanderra's Bohud Racing finishes on the podium at Dubbo Speedway

It was set to be one of their biggest challenges, and the Bohud Racing team and their driver Michael Stewart rose to the challenge at Dubbo Speedway on Saturday.
Amongst a strong field - featuring some of the country's leading 410 Sprintcars, the Unanderra team were rewarded with a second-place finish in the NSW 410 Sprintcar Title race.
Bohud headed into the event as one of the best chances for the NSW-based drivers.
However, they knew they had to step up their game if they were going to get close to repeating their feature-race winning performance from last month's previous visit to the Dubbo Speedway track, but they stood up on Saturday night and it led to them nearly claiming the top spot on the NSW Title podium.
After qualifying on pole position for the NSW Title deciding feature race, Stewart battled in the early stages with leader and current Australian champion Lachlan McHugh, before the latter made a mistake in lapped traffic and Stewart was able to take control of the lead.
From lap six through to lap 29, Stewart held down the lead on a fast, heavy track, but due to the nature of the track and having to use more helmet tear offs than usual, he ran out of them and it consequently hindered his vision and eventually led to McHugh getting the lead back.
Despite his best efforts during the final stages of the 35-lap event, Stewart's lack of vision on his helmet prevented him from mounting a challenge to reclaim the lead from McHugh and he went on to finish in second.
Earlier in the night, Stewart recorded the second fastest lap in qualifying time trials and then went on to claim victory in his heat race, earning him the highest points spot heading into the NSW Title decider.
"To finish second amongst such a strong field in an NSW Title is a wonderful result for the Bohud Racing team, and I can't thank them enough for all of their efforts," Stewart said.
"As much as I'm happy to finish on the podium, the racer in me is just a little bit disappointed to finish where we did after we had held the lead for such a long time, but that's just the way the racing game goes sometimes, and we move on to our next race meeting."
Bohud Racing team owner Scott Jones was very pleased with Stewart's performance to put their car on the podium.
"It was a fantastic night for the whole Bohud Racing team, but it was disappointing that Michael ran out of tearoffs in the closing stages, as he drove well throughout the night and was looking good out in front," he said.
"That said, to be able to come away from an NSW Title with a second-place finish behind the current Australian champion is an outstanding achievement, and it's just another positive step in the right direction for Michael and the team."
The Bohud Racing team's focus now turns to this Saturday night, when they travel to Stewart's home track: Canberra's ACT Speedway.
In what is a historic occasion, it's going to be the first time that sprintcars have raced at the ACT venue.
